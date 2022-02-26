Recap: Columbus Crew 4, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

Columbus Crew kicked off their 2022 MLS season in style, securing a 4-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday at Lower.com Field.
Crew fans were treated to early celebrations after Miguel Berry’s deflected shot put the home side ahead in the 8th minute. Derrick Etienne Jr. made it 2-0 after finding himself with tons of space atop the box in the 25th minute. The attacker comfortably settled a long pass before slotting the ball in.
Columbus’ high pressure frustrated any attempts from Vancouver to get a hold of the game, which was played mostly on the Canadian side’s half. To make matters worse for the visitors, Jake Nerwinski received a second yellow card in the 53rd minute after tripping up Yaw Yeboah in the middle of the park.
Substitute Luis Díaz and Lucas Zelarayán put the icing on the cake with goals two minutes apart in the final moments of the game.
Goals
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Columbus Crew picked right where they left off in 2021 when they won the last three games of the regular season and went on a 6-1 run in league play. For Vancouver, it's a tough start that they will be looking to move on from quickly with a win next week in their home opener. The problem there? They'll be up against the current MLS Cup champions in New York City FC.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: While Columbus started on the front foot and never let go, it was Berry's early goal that provided Caleb Porter's men the confidence to dominate the remaining 82 minutes of play.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Yeboah made a great impression in his first game for the Crew. The Ghanaian attacker provided an excellent assist for the Crew's second goal and provoked Nerwinski's dismissal in the second half.
Next up
- CLB: Saturday, March 5 at San Jose Earthquakes | 5:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- VAN: Saturday, March 5 vs. New York City FC | 6 pm ET (TSN, MLS LIVE on ESPN+)