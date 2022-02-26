Recap: Columbus Crew 4, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

Columbus Crew kicked off their 2022 MLS season in style, securing a 4-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday at Lower.com Field.

Crew fans were treated to early celebrations after Miguel Berry’s deflected shot put the home side ahead in the 8th minute. Derrick Etienne Jr. made it 2-0 after finding himself with tons of space atop the box in the 25th minute. The attacker comfortably settled a long pass before slotting the ball in.

Columbus’ high pressure frustrated any attempts from Vancouver to get a hold of the game, which was played mostly on the Canadian side’s half. To make matters worse for the visitors, Jake Nerwinski received a second yellow card in the 53rd minute after tripping up Yaw Yeboah in the middle of the park.