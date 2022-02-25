What awaits MLS' 4 teams? 2022 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals set 

The New England Revolution , New York City FC and Seattle Sounders FC join Montréal in the final eight. Which brings the question: Is 2022 the year one of those four finally books an MLS ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup via the continental tournament's modern iteration?

We know, we know. It can be painful to get your hopes up, only to see them dashed time and again. But four MLS teams have already reached the final, including twice in the past four competitions. It's a matter of when, not if.