Recap: LAFC 3, Colorado Rapids 0

MLS is Back and so too is Carlos Vela . The former Golden Boot presented by Audi winner got his 2022 season off to a terrific start, scoring a hat trick to lead LAFC to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids Saturday at Banc of California Stadium.

Vela scored his first goal of the new campaign from the penalty spot, sending William Yarbrough the wrong way just before the half-hour mark after Lalas Abubakar handled the ball in the box.

The Mexican forward added his second goal six minutes later after José Cifuentes won the ball in midfield and quickly played behind the Rapids' defense. Vela shook off a challenge from behind by Abubakar to again beat Yarbrough.