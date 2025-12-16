Red Bull New York acquire defender Justin Che from Brøndby

Red Bull New York have acquired defender Justin Che from Danish Superliga side Brøndby IF, the club announced Tuesday.

"He is an exciting, young player who will bring energy to our team, and we are looking forward to seeing him with our group soon."

"Justin is a versatile player who has vast experience both overseas and in MLS, and we are pleased to have him join our organization," said head of sport Julian de Guzman.

Che began his professional career as an FC Dallas homegrown player. He enjoyed a breakout 2021 campaign, prompting loans to German sides Bayern Munich and TSG Hoffenheim before being transferred to Brøndby in July 2023.

The 21-year-old US youth international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Che has one appearance with Brøndby, who have loaned him to Dutch side ADO Den Haag and Belgian team Patro Eisden in recent seasons.

In 2023, Che was a key starter for the United States at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"Justin is an intelligent defender who has great speed and will help add to our backline this upcoming season," said head coach Michael Bradley.

"He has played a lot of minutes all across Europe and will be another great person to add to our roster to help our club accomplish its goals."

New York are looking to rebound from a 10th-place finish in the Eastern Conference (43 points). That ended the club's league-record, 15-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs streak.