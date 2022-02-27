Recap: Atlanta United 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Dom Dwyer scored a golazo in his club debut, Josef Martinez dished out a pair of assists, and 17-year-old homegrown forward Caleb Wiley scored in his MLS debut as Atlanta United got its 2022 MLS campaign started with a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Luiz Araujo scored the opener for Atlanta before exiting the contest with an injury, with Dwyer adding the second in first-half stoppage time after coming on as his replacement. Daniel Salloi gave Sporting KC a late lifeline with a goal in the 85th minute, but Wiley struck just four minutes later to preserve all three points.

Araujo put the Five Stripes on top 20 minutes into the contest, running onto a flicked back-heel from Josef Martinez and sneaking the finish past SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia. The celebrations were tempered, however, as Araujo appeared to suffer a muscle injury on the play and was subbed off for Dwyer.

Dwyer made the most of the opportunity, as he struck for Atlanta's second just before the halftime whistle. The former SKC man made a stellar individual effort to evade Andreu Fontas on the right side of the penalty box, setting himself up for a clinical finish that marked his first MLS goal since Sept. 21, 2019.