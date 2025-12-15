Western Conference: 5 teams to watch in the winter transfer market

For the time being, here are five Western Conference teams I’m keeping a close eye on in the buildup to the 2026 MLS season.

Chief soccer officers (CSO) and agents are on the phone basically 24/7 this time of year trying to get deals done, and we’ve all got notifications turned on for Tommy Scoops’ social accounts . If you don’t, consider that a PSA.

Nobody in the league (other than maybe Toronto FC) has more room to work with this winter than Sporting KC, not just in terms of salary-cap space but in terms of premium roster slots. New CSO David Lee has four to use, which means he’s going to get the chance to mold this team to his liking in his very first window.

And that’s part of what makes this team so much fun to keep an eye on: nobody really knows what Lee’s conception of an MLS team looks like, because in his previous job, Lee was overseeing a City Football Group (CFG) team. And in such a role, be it in North America or Australia and other stops in between, the job is not to mold the team in your own image of what you think soccer should look like, but to mold the team in CFG’s image of what soccer should look like.

During his New York City FC days, Lee was not without some level of autonomy and power. But word is that signing young Designated Players like Talles Magno or U22 Initiative players like Agustín Ojeda and Julián Fernández were CFG initiatives that he had to execute on. There were bigger, global considerations to the work he was doing.

There’s none of that with Sporting. The job is to add pieces he thinks will build this thing into a winning soccer team again, and so I’m very curious to see what that means. I’d actually say I quite like his first move, a low-cost trade for veteran goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, who I’ve always liked. I wouldn’t be shocked if Cleveland turned into a starter.