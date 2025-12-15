Vancouver Whitecaps sign Nikola Djordjevic from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The 23-year-old fullback is under contract through the 2026 season with options for 2027 and 2028.

Djordjevic was selected in the second round (45th overall) of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by Vancouver. He posted 2g/5a in 26 appearances with Whitecaps FC 2.

"Niko has earned his opportunity with the first team after an impressive season with WFC2," said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster.

"He is a versatile player who works hard defensively and knows when to step into the attack. We’re excited to welcome Niko to the first team and look forward to supporting him as he continues to grow."

Vancouver are looking to build off their best MLS season to date.