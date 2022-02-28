Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 0, Nashville SC 1

Anibal Godoy scored in the 80th minute as Nashville SC stunned Seattle Sounders FC with a 1-0 victory on a rainy Sunday evening at Lumen Field to start both teams' 2022 MLS regular season.

With steady precipitation throughout the match, both sides found clear-cut chances hard to come by for most of the contest. In the end, it was the visitors who snagged the game-winning goal thanks to Godoy's late heroics.

Nashville had arguably the best look in the first half courtesy of standout midfielder Hany Mukhtar. The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award finalist fired a low-driven shot from atop the penalty area in the 23rd minute, only to see it denied by a sprawling save from Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.