Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 0, Nashville SC 1

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Anibal Godoy scored in the 80th minute as Nashville SC stunned Seattle Sounders FC with a 1-0 victory on a rainy Sunday evening at Lumen Field to start both teams' 2022 MLS regular season.

With steady precipitation throughout the match, both sides found clear-cut chances hard to come by for most of the contest. In the end, it was the visitors who snagged the game-winning goal thanks to Godoy's late heroics.

Nashville had arguably the best look in the first half courtesy of standout midfielder Hany Mukhtar. The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award finalist fired a low-driven shot from atop the penalty area in the 23rd minute, only to see it denied by a sprawling save from Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

As both sides chased a game-winning goal in the second half, Godoy provided the decisive strike 10 minutes from the full-time whistle, just moments after Seattle substitute Leo Chu nearly converted on the other end. The veteran midfielder crashed onto a cross from Randall Leal and converted a tap-in finish, silencing the home crowd and delivering Nashville a huge road result.

Goals

  • 80' - NSH - Anibal Godoy | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: In a matchup between two sides expected to contend in the Western Conference, it was a fantastic performance from Nashville SC as they battled the elements in one of the toughest venues for opponents in MLS. Seattle fielded a rotated starting XI as they juggle Concacaf Champions League obligations, but the Rave Green will nonetheless be disappointed that they didn't make goalkeeper Joe Willis' night more challenging.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There's no debate here. Godoy's 80th-minute tally was the only goal of the match and the play that delivered Nashville all three points.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Nashville wouldn't have taken the victory without maintaining the clean sheet. Center back Walker Zimmerman was lights out as usual for the visitors, helping limit Seattle to just two shots on goal.

Next Up

Seattle Sounders FC Nashville SC

