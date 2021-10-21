Team of the Week presented by Audi: Minnesota United, Vancouver Whitecaps step up in Week 31

Minnesota United FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC faced pressure during Week 31 to keep pace in the Western Conference’s topsy-turvy Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs hunt, and they responded in kind to spearhead the Team of the Week presented by Audi.

Minnesota rallied for a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Union that was sparked by two assists from midfielder Emanuel Reynoso. MNUFC winger Franco Fragapane also earned a bench spot behind a 1g/1a showing, pushing the Loons into sixth place in the West standings.

Another huge performance came in the US capital, where the New England Revolution surged to a 3-2 win over D.C. United – a result that moved them within touching distance of the Supporters’ Shield and four points of breaking LAFC's single-season points record. Adam Buksa was the standout there, contributing 1g/1a as highlighted by a delightful backheel feed on Gustavo Bou's game-winner.