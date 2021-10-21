Recap: Inter Miami CF 3, Toronto FC 0

Inter Miami CF registered their first multi-goal game since Aug. 21, comfortably defeating Toronto FC 3-0 at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday night to keep their slim Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff hopes alive.

The victory snapped Miami's six-game losing streak, as they stay six points shy of a playoff position with only four games remaining. But Phil Neville's side is running out of time to grab the Eastern Conference's seventh-and-final postseason spot. Meanwhile, Toronto FC dropped their second consecutive match – and 17th game this season – after a run of five games unbeaten prior to the international break.

Inter Miami roared to a quick start thanks to a play Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono will surely want back. In possession as the last player back, the 27-year-old's pass was picked off by Federico Higuaín and fired into an open net to make it 1-0 for the home side just 10 minutes in.

Before halftime, Miami – who entered Wednesday night's match having scored just one goal in their last six games – doubled their lead. A corner kick whipped in by Gonzalo Higuaín skipped all the way through to Christian Makoun, who took a touch before rifling a left-footed shot past Bono to make it 2-0. The goal was the center back's second of the season and both markers have come against Toronto FC.

The hosts added to their lead in the 61st minute. Another corner kick, this time taken by Federico Higuaín, found Lewis Morgan, and his header deflected off TFC defender Eriq Zavaleta and in for an own goal, making it 3-0 Miami and putting this match to bed.