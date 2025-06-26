Team of the Matchday: MLS All-Stars show out on Matchday 20

Recent MLS All-Star selections stepped up following the FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup break to earn their spot in the Matchday 20 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

A Western Conference top-of-the-table clash delivered an eight-goal thriller, as San Diego FC soared to a 5-3 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Milan Iloski stole the show, becoming the 20th player in league history (and third this season) to score four goals in a match. Iloski's last three goals were all assisted by first-time All-Star Anders Dreyer, helping head coach Mikey Varas' expansion team reach first place. Dreyer now has a league-high 20 goal contributions (8g/12a) to improve his Landon Donovan MLS MVP case.

After scoring four goals himself earlier this season, Sam Surridge joined Hany Mukhtar as the only players in Nashville SC history to score in five consecutive matches with his hat trick in a 3-2 comeback win at the New England Revolution. Surridge is now the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader (15 goals) and has spurred Nashville to their longest unbeaten streak in club history (10 games).

Earning his second straight All-Star selection, Evander (2g/1a) fueled FC Cincinnati's 3-1 win at CF Montréal and defender Lukas Engel chipped in an assist. The Brazilian playmaker joined Luciano Acosta as the only players in club history with at least 15 goal contributions in less than 1,500 minutes of an MLS season.