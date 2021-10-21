Recap: Nashville SC 1, Columbus Crew 1

A rapid response from Nashville SC rescued a point against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Nissan Stadium. The draw keeps both Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls firmly in the postseason mix, with Columbus three points from the final postseason berth and Nashville maintaining their grip on second.

Nashville were dominant in the opening exchanges. Walker Zimmerman, CJ Sapong and Hany Mukhtar all forced Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room into saves during the opening period as the home side moved the ball well and kept the Crew on the back foot.

Columbus found their way back into the match, and weathered another storm early in the second half before eventually taking the lead. Lucas Zelarayan found the back of the net for the eighth time this season, picking out a low drive to the bottom corner after a textbook counter attack from the visitors.

It looked like Nashville were on track for their fourth loss of the season until Mukhtar corralled a ball in the box and blasted past a helpless Eloy Room. The goal, just one minute and 46 seconds after the Crew took the lead, put Nashville on the front foot for the remainder of the match, but the hosts couldn't find a go-ahead goal.