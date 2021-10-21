Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3

The victory moves Vancouver into the seventh-and-final playoff spot for the time being, three points back of Portland, who will regret the missed opportunity to strengthen their odds at hosting a postseason match. The Timbers narrowly remain in fourth place with just four matches left to play.

Déiber Caicedo gave life back to the Whitecaps in the 63rd minute with a brilliant solo run – carrying the ball from the halfway line, blazing by several Timbers' players before finishing with a low, hard shot – to bring Vancouver back to within one.

In the 75th minute, Brian White — who has either scored or set up 10 of the last 12 Whitecaps' goals — stayed red-hot, netting the equalizer off a Bruno Gaspar cross to make it 2-2.

And eight minutes later, the Whitecaps completed the epic comeback. After drawing a foul in the box, Cristian Dájome stepped up to the penalty spot and calmly hit a low, hard shot into the bottom-left corner, sending Steve Clark the wrong way to make it 3-2 for the visitors.

Portland came out roaring to a strong start, and in the 15th minute, the Timbers opened the scoring. Cristhian Paredes settled the ball at the top of the Whitecaps' box before laying it off to Yimmi Chara for a pinpoint strike — hit first time — into the bottom-left corner, making it 1-0 for the home side.

And just before halftime, Portland doubled their lead through Dairon Asprilla. The Timbers quickly pounced on a Vancouver giveaway as the ball made its way to Yimmi Chara. His first attempt to pass was blocked, but the ball bounced back to the Colombian midfielder and he quickly picked out his fellow countryman Asprilla running in behind to fire past Maxime Crépeau to make it 2-0.