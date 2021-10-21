Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3

Vancouver Whitecaps FC overcame a two-goal deficit and completed a heroic second-half comeback to defeat Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night at Providence Park in a pivotal Western Conference showdown with heavy Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff implications.
The victory moves Vancouver into the seventh-and-final playoff spot for the time being, three points back of Portland, who will regret the missed opportunity to strengthen their odds at hosting a postseason match. The Timbers narrowly remain in fourth place with just four matches left to play.
Déiber Caicedo gave life back to the Whitecaps in the 63rd minute with a brilliant solo run – carrying the ball from the halfway line, blazing by several Timbers' players before finishing with a low, hard shot – to bring Vancouver back to within one.
In the 75th minute, Brian White — who has either scored or set up 10 of the last 12 Whitecaps' goals — stayed red-hot, netting the equalizer off a Bruno Gaspar cross to make it 2-2.
And eight minutes later, the Whitecaps completed the epic comeback. After drawing a foul in the box, Cristian Dájome stepped up to the penalty spot and calmly hit a low, hard shot into the bottom-left corner, sending Steve Clark the wrong way to make it 3-2 for the visitors.
Portland came out roaring to a strong start, and in the 15th minute, the Timbers opened the scoring. Cristhian Paredes settled the ball at the top of the Whitecaps' box before laying it off to Yimmi Chara for a pinpoint strike — hit first time — into the bottom-left corner, making it 1-0 for the home side.
And just before halftime, Portland doubled their lead through Dairon Asprilla. The Timbers quickly pounced on a Vancouver giveaway as the ball made its way to Yimmi Chara. His first attempt to pass was blocked, but the ball bounced back to the Colombian midfielder and he quickly picked out his fellow countryman Asprilla running in behind to fire past Maxime Crépeau to make it 2-0.
Portland had a golden opportunity early on – a chance they may just ending up rueing. Off a corner kick in the ninth minute, the ball ricocheted to Sebastián Blanco in the six-yard box, but the Argentinian attacking midfielder could not hit the target, firing his shot off the cross bar and out for a goal kick.
Goals
- THE BIG PICTURE: Vancouver's comeback was epic, and it's even more remarkable when you consider the stakes surrounding Wednesday night's contest. With just four games left to play, the Whitecaps leap past Real Salt Lake into seventh in the Western Conference for the time being. Just as important, Vancouver keep pace with several other potential playoff teams in the Western Conference who also managed to earn three points on Wednesday night. The Timbers, meanwhile, lose for just the second time in their last 10 outings, and with just a three-point lead over the Whitecaps, the pressure is on in Portland to finish strong as this season winds down.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Forget what it meant to Vancouver for a second, you won't see many individual runs as nice as Déiber Caicedo's this season.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Déiber Caicedo. He put in an inspiring shift for Vancouver, and his solo goal ignited the eventual comeback for the visitors.
Next Up
- VAN: Saturday, October 23 at San Jose Earthquakes | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- POR: Saturday, October 23 at Colorado Rapids | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TSN1)