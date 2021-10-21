Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Philadelphia Union 2 

Fragapane added his ninth assist and fourth goal of the season, helping Minnesota come back from 2-1 down to defeat the reigning Supporters' Shield winners in dramatic fashion. Minnesota's second-half effort resembled a team that's desperately clinging onto a Western Conference Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot, and they'll now hold a top-seven spot through the remainder of Week 31.

Adrien Hunou opened the Loons' scoring in the 41st minute after he was fed a tidy through ball inside the box by Fragapane, slotting it near-post past Andre Blake. Just four minutes later, the Union leveled through midfielder Daniel Gazdag after he sent a curling effort from atop the box into the side netting, beating a diving Tyler Miller right before the halftime whistle.

A Miller blunder gifted Philly their second goal of the game and a go-ahead strike in the 54th minute. Miller attempted to punch the ball clear out of the air at the near-post but incidentally sent it towards his back post, where Gazdag was waiting to make it 2-1.

Things opened up for Minnesota quickly, with the hosts leveling nine minutes later through a stunning combination from Robin Lod and Emanuel Reynoso. The Argentine maestro received the ball in the box and on his first touch, backheeled it to a wide-open Lod, who smashed into the net's roof from 12 yards out.

Fragapane's game-winner came in the 67th minute after Hunou crafted an initial shot on frame toward Blake. The Jamaican international pushed the ball away from the net, only for it to land right on the head of Fragapane, whose header sparked an exuberant Allianz Field.