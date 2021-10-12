2021 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

It’s been an eventful past year for Akinola. The Detroit-born, Brampton, Ontario-raised frontman scored in his one and only appearance for the US men’s national team last December before declaring his allegiance to Canada and making his debut at the Concacaf Gold Cup. Fate then cruelly intervened when Akinola suffered a torn ACL with Canada against the USMNT that essentially ruled him out for the rest of 2021. Don’t expect this to be anything more than a temporary roadblock, however, for a striker who has 12 goals in 26 MLS appearances over the last two seasons.