Team of the Matchday: MVP favorites shine bright in Matchday 21

From late heroics to historic comebacks, the biggest stars of the weekend have you covered in the Matchday 21 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Extending his lead atop the MLS goal contribution charts (23), Anders Dreyer piloted a dramatic 3-2 comeback win for San Diego FC at FC Dallas. The Danish international tallied 1g/2a to keep the expansion side leading the Western Conference table.

Hot on his tail, fellow Landon Donovan MLS MVP contender Evander netted a brace to steer FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 win at Orlando City. Head coach Pat Noonan has gotten the best out of the Brazilian maestro, the league's only player to record 25 goals and 25 assists since the start of last season.