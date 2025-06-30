Team of the Matchday: MVP favorites shine bright in Matchday 21

From late heroics to historic comebacks, the biggest stars of the weekend have you covered in the Matchday 21 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Daniel (SJ) - Felipe Andrade (HOU), Kyle Duncan (RBNY), Mohamed Farsi (CLB) - Anders Dreyer (SD), Carles Gil (NE), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI) - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Jesús Ferreira (SEA), Rafael Navarro (COL)
Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)
Bench: John Pulskamp (SKC), Matt Miazga (CIN), Alonso Coello (TOR), Victor Loturi (MTL), Pep Biel (CLT), Erik Thommy (SKC), Marco Reus (LA), Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Darren Yapi (COL)
Team highlights
Extending his lead atop the MLS goal contribution charts (23), Anders Dreyer piloted a dramatic 3-2 comeback win for San Diego FC at FC Dallas. The Danish international tallied 1g/2a to keep the expansion side leading the Western Conference table.
Hot on his tail, fellow Landon Donovan MLS MVP contender Evander netted a brace to steer FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 win at Orlando City. Head coach Pat Noonan has gotten the best out of the Brazilian maestro, the league's only player to record 25 goals and 25 assists since the start of last season.
Fresh off being named an MLS All-Star, Philip Zinckernagel scored and assisted in Chicago Fire FC's 3-2 victory against Charlotte FC – becoming the fastest player in club history (17 matches) to produce 8g/8a in a single season.
Meanwhile, Jesús Ferreira tallied 1g/1a as Seattle Sounders FC returned from the FIFA Club World Cup in style with a 2-0 win over Austin FC.
Ditto for Carles Gil, whose 1g/1a sparked the New England Revolution's historic three-goal comeback that salvaged a 3-3 home draw with the Colorado Rapids, following Rafael Navarro’s first-half goal for the visitors.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (1g/1a) was clinical in the New York Red Bulls' 2-2 draw against Minnesota United FC, connecting with Kyle Duncan’s second assist of the match for a 90th-minute equalizer at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Columbus Crew wingback Mohamed Farsi scored in a 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Tire, while Houston Dynamo FC defender Felipe Andrade continued his breakout season by assisting Ezequiel Ponce in a 1-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC.
Lastly, Daniel made six saves for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 1-1 Cali Clásico draw against rivals LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium.