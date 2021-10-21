Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, Seattle Sounders 1

Cristian Roldan 's second-half equalizer canceled out Dominique Badji 's opener as the Seattle Sounders snagged a comeback 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday evening to clinch a top-four seed (and home game) in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Badji's 66th-minute header had Colorado in prime position to take what would have been three huge points in the race for the West's No. 1 seed. But Roldan combined with substitute Leo Chu for a leveler in the 81st minute that allowed the Sounders to escape Commerce City with a point.

The Rapids carried momentum early, but Seattle had the first big chance on the 20-minute mark via a long ball over the top that found Fredy Montero down the left side. The veteran attacker rounded goalkeeper William Yarbrough and cashed home the finish, but the goal was waved off for offside. Montero had two more good looks before the first half was over, first off a laser shot from inside the area that was denied by Yarbrough, then off a close-range look off a cross from Jimmy Medranda that sailed high.

The match stayed scoreless all the way until the 66th minute when Badji struck for the opener. A pinpoint corner kick from set-piece wizard Jack Price set up the opportunity, which saw Badji rise in the box for a clinically-headed finish past goalkeeper Stefan Frei.