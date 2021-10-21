Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 4, Austin FC 0

The San Jose Earthquakes exploded for three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half to break a deadlock, rolling to a 4-0 win over Austin FC at PayPal Park on Wednesday night.

That win, which included a milestone Chris Wondolowski goal, kept the embers of the Quakes' playoff hopes aglow.

Though Austin had some promising early chances on goal via Alex Ring and Sebastian Driussi, the Quakes had the better of the opportunities and the possession throughout the first half. Those chances included a couple of Jeremy Ebobisse shots that tested Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver — one coming late in the half when Stuver had to stop him on a one-v-one situation.

Starting striker Benjamin Kikanovic also got in a great chance in the first half, curling a 34th-minute shot from distance that just went wide of both a diving Stuver and the post.

But it would be Kikanovic to get things started for the Quakes in the second half, chasing down a ball sent deep into the Austin side of the field, wheeling around Julio Cascante, and then working the ball in front of goal where Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez was there to open the scoring.