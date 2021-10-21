Recap: Orlando City SC 1, CF Montréal 1

CF Montréal grabbed an important away point from Orlando City on Wednesday night as Rudy Camacho scored a second half equalizer en route to a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium.
The result means that Montréal jumped above D.C. United and into sixth place in the Eastern Conference but are just one point ahead of eighth-placed NYCFC in the battle for the final Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff places. Orlando stay fourth but miss the chance to build a cushion on those teams below them.
After a flurry of pressure in the first half, Orlando finally broke the ice in the 45th minute. Ruan rushed to pick up a loose ball on the right side of Montréal's box and crossed to Chris Mueller, who shot in an open net and notched his third goal of the season.
Without a single shot to account for in the first half, Montréal needed a strong comeback to grab a point away from the Lions in their chase for a playoff spot. But Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was doing all he could to keep the visitors at bay. The Peru international denied halftime substitute Sunusi Ibrahim with a spectacular save at the 48th minute.
The visitors would not be held off the scoresheet much longer, however, and Montréal forced an equalizer only three minutes later from a corner kick. Camacho towered over his defenders along the near post and his headed effort leveled the score at 1-1.
Camacho took a trick from Gallese's playbook and robbed Orlando of a go-ahead goal in the 77th minute. James Pantemis saved a shot from Robin Jansson but Ruan took possession of the rebound, only for Camacho to block the Brazilian's effort with a desperate dive, keeping the draw alive.
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This will definitely go down as a point gained for CF Montréal as they secured a second straight result in Orlando following a 4-2 win back on September 15. Wilfried Nancy’s squad held few scoring opportunities but were opportunistic at the right moment. Orlando will be left with a feeling of two points lost. The Lions will have a final chance to avenge matters against Montréal on Decision Day.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: CF Montréal scored their sixth corner kick goal of the season en route to a crucial road draw. Rudy Camacho found the end of Djordje Mihailovic’s ball and headed home Montréal’s equalizer.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Rudy Camacho notched CF Montreal’s all-important equalizer but the Frenchman’s defensive prowess was undeniable. The center back was rock solid, keeping Orlando City from getting back in the match and grabbing all three points.
Next up
