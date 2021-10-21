Recap: Orlando City SC 1, CF Montréal 1

CF Montréal grabbed an important away point from Orlando City on Wednesday night as Rudy Camacho scored a second half equalizer en route to a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium.

The result means that Montréal jumped above D.C. United and into sixth place in the Eastern Conference but are just one point ahead of eighth-placed NYCFC in the battle for the final Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff places. Orlando stay fourth but miss the chance to build a cushion on those teams below them.

After a flurry of pressure in the first half, Orlando finally broke the ice in the 45th minute. Ruan rushed to pick up a loose ball on the right side of Montréal's box and crossed to Chris Mueller, who shot in an open net and notched his third goal of the season.

Without a single shot to account for in the first half, Montréal needed a strong comeback to grab a point away from the Lions in their chase for a playoff spot. But Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was doing all he could to keep the visitors at bay. The Peru international denied halftime substitute Sunusi Ibrahim with a spectacular save at the 48th minute.

The visitors would not be held off the scoresheet much longer, however, and Montréal forced an equalizer only three minutes later from a corner kick. Camacho towered over his defenders along the near post and his headed effort leveled the score at 1-1.