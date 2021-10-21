Recap: FC Cincinnati 3, Chicago Fire FC 4

In a game between Eastern Conference foes that are already eliminated from the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and boast interim coaches, Chicago Fire FC outlasted FC Cincinnati in a 4-3 shootout Wednesday evening at TQL Stadium.

Chicago’s road victory arrived in the 93rd minute through midfielder Luka Stojanovic, whose right-footed rocket broke Cincy hearts after center back Tyler Blackett brushed home a would-be equalizer in the 91st minute. With that back-and-forth, the hosts slipped closer to their third Wooden Spoon (last place in the overall league table) in as many seasons since joining MLS in 2019 as an expansion side – all while Chicago proved they won’t bow down without a fight.

Before then, Chicago thought they snagged a 71st-minute winner through midfielder Alvaro Medran when the Spanish midfielder curled home his second goal in as many games – this time vying a stunning right-footed free kick that bent up and over the Cincinnati wall.

The goals bonanza began when Robert Beric bagged a first-half brace in quick succession, giving Chicago a 2-0 lead after strikes in the 14th and 17th minutes – both of which involved Przemyslaw Tyton pawing rebounds into his path. Beric’s first MLS double surfaced in tap-in fashion, with Cincy’s goalkeeper unable to corral a Mauricio Pineda shot and then another from Ignacio Aliseda shortly thereafter.

But the Orange & Blue punched back, with striker Brandon Vazquez factoring into two goals while playing alongside Brenner in their new 4-4-2 diamond shape. First Vazquez nodded along a Zico Bailey cross in the 28th minute that Luciano Acosta brushed home at the back post, then the former Atlanta United forward collected Ronald Matarrita's long ball in the 36th minute before equalizing with a nutmeg finish on goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

Blackett's goal was the benefactor of Matarrita's deep cross and required a deft redirection from eight yards out. But that was ultimately an afterthought when Stojanovic's howitzer followed a failed clearance and dipped under the crossbar.