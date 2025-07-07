Team of the Matchday: Houston Dynamo stars pilot thrilling win over San Diego

From a goalkeeper assist to a 100th-minute game-winner, stars delivered unique and emotional contributions on the Matchday 22 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Lionel Messi was as good as ever in Inter Miami CF’s 4-1 win at CF Montréal as the Herons returned to MLS action following their historic FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Miami’s captain became the third player in MLS history to record (at least) two goals and one assist in three consecutive matches, all of which were of the world-class variety at Stade Saputo.

Speaking of, Ezequiel Ponce’s late brace and Ethan Bartlow’s pair of assists led Houston Dynamo FC to a 4-3 comeback win over Western Conference-leading San Diego FC in arguably the most entertaining game of the 2025 season. Head coach Ben Olsen has guided his side back above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

Erik Thommy (1g/1a) matched that output for Sporting Kansas City in their 2-1 victory at the Colorado Rapids, pressing hard to assist the early opener before scoring the winner, assisted on a direct long ball from goalkeeper John Pulskamp, who also produced several point-blank stops en route to eight total saves.

Earning LA Galaxy their second win of the season, Joseph Paintsil netted a brace in a 3-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The Ghana international's mother was in the crowd to see him play live for the first time since 2014.