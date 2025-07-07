Team of the Matchday: Houston Dynamo stars pilot thrilling win over San Diego

From a goalkeeper assist to a 100th-minute game-winner, stars delivered unique and emotional contributions on the Matchday 22 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: John Pulskamp (SKC) - Carlos Harvey (MIN), Ethan Bartlow (HOU), Mitja Ilenič (NYC) - Evander (CIN), Erik Thommy (SKC), Pep Biel (CLT), Hannes Wolf (NYC) - Joseph Paintsil (LA), Ezequiel Ponce (HOU), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Ben Olsen (HOU)
Bench: Oscar Ustari (MIA), Ian Smith (POR), Anthony Markanich (MIN), Diogo Gonçalves (RSL), David Da Costa (POR), Onni Valakari (SD), Tadeo Allende (MIA), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Ramiro Enrique (ORL)
Team highlights
Lionel Messi was as good as ever in Inter Miami CF’s 4-1 win at CF Montréal as the Herons returned to MLS action following their historic FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Miami’s captain became the third player in MLS history to record (at least) two goals and one assist in three consecutive matches, all of which were of the world-class variety at Stade Saputo.
Speaking of, Ezequiel Ponce’s late brace and Ethan Bartlow’s pair of assists led Houston Dynamo FC to a 4-3 comeback win over Western Conference-leading San Diego FC in arguably the most entertaining game of the 2025 season. Head coach Ben Olsen has guided his side back above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.
Hannes Wolf and Mitja Ilenič were equally as influential in New York City FC’s 3-1 win against Toronto FC, with each netting a goal and an assist to leapfrog rivals New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Erik Thommy (1g/1a) matched that output for Sporting Kansas City in their 2-1 victory at the Colorado Rapids, pressing hard to assist the early opener before scoring the winner, assisted on a direct long ball from goalkeeper John Pulskamp, who also produced several point-blank stops en route to eight total saves.
Continuing the trend, Evander led FC Cincinnati’s 2-1 triumph over Chicago Fire FC with a goal and an assist to make his third consecutive Team of the Matchday starting XI. Meanwhile, Pep Biel (1g/1a) made history in Charlotte FC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando City by becoming the fastest player in club history to record 20 goal contributions (29 games).
Earning LA Galaxy their second win of the season, Joseph Paintsil netted a brace in a 3-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The Ghana international's mother was in the crowd to see him play live for the first time since 2014.
Finally, Carlos Harvey headed home the opener in Minnesota United FC’s 2-1 victory at FC Dallas to push the Loons within two points of the Western Conference summit.