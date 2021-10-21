Recap: DC United 2, New England Revolution 3

Adam Buksa , Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou all scored after halftime as the New England Revolution continued their pursuit of history in a 3-2 victory over D.C. United at Audi Field on Wednesday night while blunting the hosts' Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.

Bou and Buksa also added assists to go with their respective 15th and 14th goals, and Tommy McNamara had a pair of assists as the Revs rallied to close in on the Supporters' Shield and the MLS single-season points record.

With four matches remaining, New England are now three points shy of the 72 LAFC earned to set the league record during the 2019 campaign. If they break the mark, they'll have Wednesday's scoring trio to thank; Gil scored a rare goal this time but leads MLS with 17 assists.

Nigel Robertha gave D.C. a deserved lead in the 51st minute, and the hosts were the better side for the opening hour before the Revs sparked to life.