Team of the Week presented by Audi: Ferreira heroics, El Trafico dramatics, Charlotte stunner shape Week 6

Much of MLS Week 6 was about El Trafico, though the ensuing Team of the Week presented by Audi reflects just how many compelling storylines emerged across the league.
Look no further than two of the Texan clubs, where Designated Player forwards Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas) and Sebastian Ferreira (Houston Dynamo FC) both bagged braces in home victories. The US men’s national team version scored twice during the second half of the Toros’ 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, while the Paraguayan version tallied twice in a breakneck 4-3 result over the San Jose Earthquakes to mark his first goals since becoming Houston’s club-record signing.
There’s also a big Charlotte FC victory, a 1-0 home result over Atlanta United, where midfielder Jordy Alcivar’s stunning Olimpico and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina’s six-save shutout were the difference. That gave Coach of the Week honors to Miguel Angel Ramirez, who has the Queen City side rolling behind three straight home wins, including one in this budding rivalry.
Meanwhile, Nashville SC continued their season-opening road odyssey with a 2-1 comeback win at Sporting Kansas City that included a maestro-like performance from Costa Rican international midfielder Randall Leal (one assist) and two-way contributions from center back Dave Romney (one goal).
And we’d be remiss not to highlight a fantastic game from striker Leonardo Campana, whose leading performance in a 3-2 win over the slumping New England Revolution was punctuated by the first hat trick in Inter Miami CF history.
That all brings us to El Trafico, where two first-half assists from LA Galaxy winger Samuel Grandsir were the difference in a 2-1 rivalry win over LAFC. Much of that game was about a late offside decision, though don’t lose sight of the Frenchman’s strong form.
Rounding out the attack is Colombian international Yimmi Chara, who had 1g/1a in the Portland Timbers’ 3-2 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The backline also has CF Montréal’s Rudy Camacho, whose goal started a 2-1 comeback victory at the New York Red Bulls, and Philadelphia Union’s Jack Elliott after the center back anchored a fifth straight win (1-0 over Columbus Crew) for the Supporters’ Shield leaders.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) – Dave Romney (NSH), Rudy Camacho (MTL), Jack Elliott (PHI) – Samuel Grandsir (LA), Randall Leal (NSH), Jordy Alcivar (CLT), Yimmi Chara (POR) – Leonardo Campana (MIA), Jesus Ferreira (DAL), Sebastian Ferreira (HOU)
Coach: Miguel Angel Ramirez (CLT)
Bench: Andre Blake (PHI), Michael Boxall (MIN), Brandon Servania (DAL), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Chicharito (LA), Jeremy Ebobisse (SJ), Alexandre Pato (ORL)
