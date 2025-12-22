New York City FC sign homegrown defender Kamran Acito

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have signed homegrown defender Kamran Acito through the 2026 MLS season with options through 2028-2029, the club announced Monday.

Acito joins NYCFC's first team following a standout college career at Duke University, where he played 73 games, tallying 1g/5a.

The Manhattan native earned ACC Freshman of the Year, ACC All-Freshman Team, and Third Team All-South Region honors in 2022 and later achieved Third Team All-ACC honors in 2024.

“It feels good to be back at New York City FC. It’s been a long time coming,” Acito said. “I missed this place a lot, and it’s always been a dream of mine to represent this team and my hometown.

"... There was never a doubt in my mind that I wanted to come back to the club. It’s a dream come true.”

Before joining Duke, Acito played for NYCFC's academy and featured in three matches for their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, New York City FC II. During that time, he regularly trained with the first team.

Acito is NYCFC's 19th homegrown signing and their second of the offseason, following former academy teammate Cooper Flax.