Charlotte FC crash the Southern rivalry party with key win over Atlanta United

MLS has brought SEC-style Southern rivalries into North American soccer with engaging and developing derbies shared among Nashville SC, Orlando City SC, and Atlanta United. With Charlotte FC's 1-0 win over Atlanta on Sunday — a bit of payback for Atlanta's opening win over CTL FC four weeks ago – MLS's newest franchise has announced itself as a significant player in the region.

For Charlotte head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez, defeating the Five Stripes speaks volumes, particularly considering his club's roster is not as developed and robust as Atlanta's.

"This is the magic of football. There's a difference of $80 million between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC squads," he said postgame. "This is why we love football. Because anyone can beat anyone."

With many considering Atlanta their closest rival in MLS, the result made a statement for Charlotte. Of course, rivalries develop over time with special moments that pump up their respective fan bases, be they with delirium or anger. For Atlanta fans in the first tilt between the clubs on March 13, that came with Jake Mulraney's 96th-minute match winner that literally left Charlotte players crumpled on the turf in exhaustion and despair. For Charlotte fans on Sunday, it was a Jordy Alcivar Olimpico in the 13th minute that allowed CLT fans to admire both the scoreboard and the high degree of difficulty in what turned out to be the return leg's only goal.

"Jody is un sinverguenza (shameless), as we say in Spain," said Ramirez with a smirk, adding in Spanish that players like Alcivar thrive on playing what he calls "street soccer."