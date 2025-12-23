Austin FC acquire Joseph Rosales from Minnesota United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

ATX receive: Joseph Rosales

Joseph Rosales MIN receive: $1.5 million, sell-on %

Austin FC have acquired midfielder Joseph Rosales from Minnesota United FC in a cash-for-player trade, the clubs announced Tuesday.

In exchange for the 25-year-old Honduran international, Minnesota receive $1.5 million. Additionally, the Loons retain a percentage of a future trade or transfer fee if Rosales is traded or sold above a certain monetary amount.

Rosales has signed a new contract with Austin through June 2029 with an option for the 2029-30 MLS season.

“It has been a pleasure for everyone at Minnesota United to watch Joseph make a meaningful impact over the past five-and-a-half seasons as a Loon," said Minnesota United chief soccer officer and sporting director, Khaled El-Ahmad.

"Since joining the club, Joseph has grown and developed into a consistent contributor in Major League Soccer and earned recognition at the international level with the Honduran national team.

“We are incredibly proud of Joseph’s development, and this move represents an opportunity that benefits both the club and the player at this stage."

Rosales spent the past five seasons (2021-25) with Minnesota, tallying 5g/20a in 128 matches across all competitions. He previously played for CA Independiente in Panama.

Rosales earns frequent call-ups for Honduras and has 34 caps.