Atlanta United sign Argentine goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos through the 2026 MLS season with options through 2027-28, the club announced Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was a free agent and had most recently played for boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in his native Argentina.

Hoyos arrives with 135 clean sheets in 341 club appearances across all competitions, highlighted by stints with Newell's and fellow Argentine top-flight side Vélez Sarsfield.

“We’re pleased to sign Lucas and look forward to welcoming him to the club,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson. “He’s a goalkeeper with a lot of experience in South America and a leader of the backline who is familiar with Tata’s [Martino, Atlanta head coach] style of play.

"Lucas will bring competition and leadership to our young goalkeeping group as we continue to strengthen our roster this offseason.”

The Five Stripes will have a new starting goalkeeper in 2026 after longtime No. 1 Brad Guzan retired at the end of last season. Jayden Hibbert also featured in 2025, logging two clean sheets in eight starts.