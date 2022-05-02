Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Andre Blake heroics, Patryk Klimala brace take Week 9 by storm

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

From Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake to New York Red Bulls striker Patryk Klimala, Week 9 produced no shortage of leading roles in the Team of the Week presented by Audi.

Blake’s six-save performance handed Philly a 1-1 draw at Nashville SC as GEODIS Park became the latest soccer-specific stadium across MLS, reinforcing why he’s a two-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year winner. Meanwhile, Klimala came off the bench to score twice in a 2-1 comeback win at Chicago Fire FC that gave RBNY their fifth straight (and history-making) road victory to open the year.

The backline is full of man-of-the-match performances, including 1g/1a apiece from CF Montréal center back Kamal Miller and Orlando City SC right back Ruan in 2-1 home victories. Miller’s side beat Atlanta United, while Ruan’s downed Charlotte FC.

Columbus Crew left back Pedro Santos was stellar as well, with his free kick starting a 3-0 bounceback win over D.C. United. Real Salt Lake center back Marcelo Silva’s header powered a 1-0 win over the LA Galaxy, punctuating some strong defensive play.

Chance-creating midfielders had their say, too, with Sebastian Driussi and Luciano Acosta both snagging the game-winner in 2-1 road wins. Driussi pushed Austin FC past rival Houston Dynamo FC, while Acosta did the same for FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC.

Carles Gil, the league’s reigning MVP, ran the show (and grabbed an assist) in the New England Revolution’s 2-0 win over Inter Miami CF.

More in the No. 8 mold, Colorado’s Mark-Anthony Kaye capped a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers with a late goal – all as the Rapids had 10 men on the pitch. And NYCFC’s Keaton Parks got a 3-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes rolling as the Cityzens emphatically respond from their Concacaf Champions League exit.

Team of the Week (4-5-1, left to right): Andre Blake (PHI) – Pedro Santos (CLB), Kamal Miller (MTL), Marcelo Silva (RSL), Ruan (ORL) – Luciano Acosta (CIN), Carles Gil (NE), Mark-Anthony Kaye (COL), Keaton Parks (NYC), Sebastian Driussi (ATX) – Patryk Klimala (RBNY)

Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)

Bench: Andrew Tarbell (ATX), Aaron Herrera (RSL), Diego Palacios (LAFC), Darlington Nagbe (CLB), Djordje Mihailovic (MTL), Talles Magno (NYC), Daniel Salloi (SKC)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

