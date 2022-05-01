Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, New York Red Bulls 2

Four minutes later, the visitors went a man up when Jhon Duran collected a second yellow card. Three minutes after that, the advantage shifted to two when Rafael Czichos committed his second yellow. Then, it got worse for the Fire, as the visitors were awarded a PK just before the end of the match when Klimala was fouled in the box. The Polish striker took it himself, sending Slonina the wrong way to convert the game-winner.