Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, New York Red Bulls 2

By Phil West @philwest

New York Red Bulls made history Saturday night, becoming just the second-ever MLS team to start a season with five consecutive road wins, getting two second-half goals from Patryk Klimala to beat the nine-man Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field.

Chicago ended their 385-minute league play goal drought thanks to a penalty shout on Ashley Fletcher for a handball in the box in the 15th minute, leading to Xherdan Shaqiri putting away the resulting penalty kick.

After a half that took longer than usual to end, thanks to an 80-minute weather delay, play resumed on a newly-wet field after a rare three-minute halftime observation.

Speaking of rare, Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina gave up a rare goal in the 75th minute, with Klimala collecting and finishing a Luquinhas pass to get the Red Bulls back into it.

Four minutes later, the visitors went a man up when Jhon Duran collected a second yellow card. Three minutes after that, the advantage shifted to two when Rafael Czichos committed his second yellow. Then, it got worse for the Fire, as the visitors were awarded a PK just before the end of the match when Klimala was fouled in the box. The Polish striker took it himself, sending Slonina the wrong way to convert the game-winner.

Goals

  • 17' – CHI – Xherdan Shaqiri | WATCH
  • 75' – NY – Patryk Klimala | WATCH
  • 90'+1' – NY – Patryk Klimala (PK) | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Like the Red Bulls’ season to date, it was weird but ultimately satisfying, as they found the goals to get out of Chicago with three points. While the Red Bulls still are looking for their first home win, their five road wins plus the home results they have eked out are enough to (for now) put the Red Bulls atop the Eastern Conference table. Chicago, meanwhile, are headed in the wrong direction conceding five goals in their last two fixtures and failing to score a goal from open play since their 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on March 19.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The culmination of an extended weather delay, four yellow cards split between two Fire players, a yellow card on Klimala that very well could have been red, and a penalty call that the home fans are not going to be happy about resulted in this penalty kick conversion to decide the match.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Goals win games, and Klimala delivered the pair to put RBNY to the good.

Next Up

Chicago Fire FC New York Red Bulls

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 9 Positional Rankings
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 9
Power Rankings: LAFC grab top spot as Chicago, Columbus slide after Week 8
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids rediscover winning ways with "conviction" vs. Portland Timbers

Colorado Rapids rediscover winning ways with "conviction" vs. Portland Timbers
"We're back in the race": Columbus Crew snap skid vs. DC United

"We're back in the race": Columbus Crew snap skid vs. DC United
Return of USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner gives New England Revolution "a lot of confidence"

Return of USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner gives New England Revolution "a lot of confidence"
Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, New York Red Bulls 2

Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, New York Red Bulls 2
Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Portland Timbers 0

Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Portland Timbers 0
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 2

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 2
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls | April 30, 2022
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls | April 30, 2022
PENALTY FOUL: Miguel Navarro, Chicago Fire FC - 86th minute
0:26

PENALTY FOUL: Miguel Navarro, Chicago Fire FC - 86th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers | April 30, 2022
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers | April 30, 2022
PK GOAL: Patryk Klimala, New York Red Bulls - 91st minute
0:30

PK GOAL: Patryk Klimala, New York Red Bulls - 91st minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10