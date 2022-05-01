Recap: Orlando City SC 2, Charlotte FC 1

Ruan scored his third career MLS goal early and added a slick assist just before halftime, and Orlando City SC held on for a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium.

Facundo Torres added his second goal of the campaign for Orlando, which bounced back from a 3-0 home defeat to the New York Red Bulls a week ago in which they failed to record a shot on target.

Christian Fuchs pulled a goal back for Charlotte by converting the club's first-ever penalty kick after Alan Franco got behind Orlando's backline and induced Rodrigo Schlegel into a late challenge.