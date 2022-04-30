Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 0

Marcelo Silva headed in Pablo Ruiz 's corner kick shortly after halftime and Real Salt Lake benefited from a Video Review that wiped off an apparent late equalizer in a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday afternoon at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Dejan Joveljic appeared to level the match in second-half stoppage time for the Galaxy; instead, referee Drew Fischer called it back after viewing the monitor, ruling Derrick Williams was offside and involved in the play.

Zac MacMath made four saves – all coming after halftime – to keep his fourth clean sheet and help RSL snap a five-match winless run.