Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 0

Marcelo Silva headed in Pablo Ruiz's corner kick shortly after halftime and Real Salt Lake benefited from a Video Review that wiped off an apparent late equalizer in a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday afternoon at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Dejan Joveljic appeared to level the match in second-half stoppage time for the Galaxy; instead, referee Drew Fischer called it back after viewing the monitor, ruling Derrick Williams was offside and involved in the play.
Zac MacMath made four saves – all coming after halftime – to keep his fourth clean sheet and help RSL snap a five-match winless run.
Julian Araujo saw his 1-on-1 look denied by MacMath in the 65th minute and Joveljic saw his one-time effort held six minutes later as the Galaxy had their four-match unbeaten run halted.
Goals
- 49' - RSL - Marcelo Silva | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Salt Lake's recent struggles have not impacted their overall home form. This was RSL's seventh league win in 10 matches at The RioT since Mastroeni took the managerial reins midway through last season. That was enough to make them even on points (16) in the Western Conference standings with the third-place Galaxy, who hold the first tiebreak of a goal differential. FC Dallas and Minnesota United could each move ahead of the pair with wins later in Week 9. As for the Galaxy, they will be disappointed leaving Utah empty-handed after controlling 64.3% of the possession and leading RSL 13-6 in shots.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It was more like the three minutes of the match, from the moment Joveljic appeared to score to when Fischer ruled it wasn't so. But your view of the decision will almost certainly hinge on whom you support.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Justen Glad. Aaron Herrera was an excellent two-way threat on the right side of the backline. But Glad smothered Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, keeping the LA's leading scorer without a shot for the first time since a 3-0 loss at Minnesota United on Sept. 18 of last year.
Up Next
- RSL: Sunday, May 8 at Nashville SC (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
- LA: Sunday, May 8 at Austin FC (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes)