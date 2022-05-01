Recap: NYCFC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 0

By Tristan D'Amours @tristandamours

New York City FC exploded for three goals late in the second half and gave a 3-0 correction to the San Jose Earthquakes at Yankee Stadium Sunday afternoon

After dominating most of the match, the hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 74th minute when Keaton Parks connected on a give-and-go play with Talles Magno to notch the opening goal.

The floodgates opened for New York four minutes later when Gabriel Pereira scored a curler from inside the box to get the hosts up by two goals.

Chris Gloster put the match to bed shortly before the final whistle after receiving an overhead through pass from the other flank and charging on the left side before beating JT Marcinkowski with a heavy strike.

Goals

  • 74' — NYC — Keaton Parks | WATCH
  • 78 — NYC — Gabriel Pereira | WATCH
  • 88' — NYC — Chris Gloster | WATCH

Three things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It took 74 minutes to get going, but NYCFC continued their red-hot goalscoring run. Ronny Deila’s squad have scored 14 goals in the past three games. The Earthquakes tried to keep the score leveled but suffered their first defeat under interim head coach Alex Covello. The Quakes fall to a 0-4-0 record at Yankee Stadium.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Talles Magno and Keaton Parks connected on a give-and-go play to open the score for NYCFC. The floodgates opened from there and the host grabbed all three points.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Keaton Parks scored the goal that got the train rolling for NYCFC. The 24-year-old is a strong presence in midfield. He may not score often, but on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the Bronx his strike turned the match in NYCFC’s favor.

Next Up

New York City FC San Jose Earthquakes

