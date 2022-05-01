Recap: NYCFC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 0

New York City FC exploded for three goals late in the second half and gave a 3-0 correction to the San Jose Earthquakes at Yankee Stadium Sunday afternoon

After dominating most of the match, the hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 74th minute when Keaton Parks connected on a give-and-go play with Talles Magno to notch the opening goal.

The floodgates opened for New York four minutes later when Gabriel Pereira scored a curler from inside the box to get the hosts up by two goals.