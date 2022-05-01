Recap: Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 1

Nashville had the opportunity to get its first-ever goal in the new stadium during the opening half, but the match quickly became the Andre Blake show. The Union goalkeeper made four saves during an eventful first half that saw Dax McCarty , Alex Muyl, Hany Mukhtar and Daniel Lovitz all denied, with McCarty and Muyl striking woodwork in their quest to make history. Muyl also gave the referee a red or yellow card decision with a minute 37 studs-on-thigh foul on Jose Martinez , but he was allowed to remain in the match on a caution.

The opening goal did come midway through a chippy second half, but to the dismay of the home fans. The Union's Uhre did great solo work on a counter to open his MLS account. But in the 83rd minute, Martinez committed a handball foul in the box on Nashville's 12th corner of the match, allowing Leal to step up to the spot. Blake guessed the right way, but Leal put enough pace and distance on the PK to write his name into history. A similar-looking corner kick went to Video Review in stoppage time, but despite it appearing that Cory Burke made ball-to-arm contact, Nashville didn't get a second opportunity for a PK.