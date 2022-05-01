Recap: New England Revolution 2, Inter Miami CF 0

The New England Revolution took advantage of a nine-man Inter Miami CF squad, winning 2-0 in a dominant performance at Gillette Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was a dream start for Bruce Arena's squad, and a dream start for Damian Rivera. Making his first career MLS start, the 19-year-old homegrown attacker took a Carles Gil feed and beat Nick Marsman at his near post with a venomous shot, putting the Revs up 1-0 less than a minute into the game.

Four minutes after Inter Miami center back Damion Lowe was sent off for a second yellow card, New England doubled their lead through an Adam Buksa header – the Polish striker's third goal of the season.