Recap: New England Revolution 2, Inter Miami CF 0

By Michael Singh @MichaelSingh94

The New England Revolution took advantage of a nine-man Inter Miami CF squad, winning 2-0 in a dominant performance at Gillette Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was a dream start for Bruce Arena's squad, and a dream start for Damian Rivera. Making his first career MLS start, the 19-year-old homegrown attacker took a Carles Gil feed and beat Nick Marsman at his near post with a venomous shot, putting the Revs up 1-0 less than a minute into the game.

Four minutes after Inter Miami center back Damion Lowe was sent off for a second yellow card, New England doubled their lead through an Adam Buksa header – the Polish striker's third goal of the season.

Things went from bad to worse for Phil Neville's side in the 76th minute when Jairo Quinteros received his second yellow – the second Miami center back sent off on the evening – giving the visitors virtually no chance of making a comeback.

Goals

  • 1' – NE – Damian Rivera | WATCH
  • 64' – NE – Adam Buksa | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Bruce Arena's squad is back in the win column following last week's loss to D.C. United. Last year's Supporters' Shield winners have still only won twice in their last seven outings, but Saturday was a step in the right direction – especially when you factor in the inclusion of goalkeeper Matt Turner, who kept a clean sheet in his season debut. The loss for Miami, meanwhile, ends a three-game winning streak. But their biggest blow may just be the loss of striker Leonardo Campana, who was forced to leave the match in the first half with an apparent leg injury.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Rivera became only the third player in MLS history to score in the first minute of his first MLS start and the first to do so since Real Salt Lake's Matias Mantilla on Aug. 29, 2007.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Carles Gil. The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP was the catalyst all night for the Revolution, assisting Rivera's opener. When there's more space on the field for him to work, Gil is simply a treat to watch, and that was certainly the case Saturday night.

Up Next

  • NE: Saturday, May 7 vs. Columbus Crew | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • MIA: Saturday, May 7 at Charlotte FC | 3:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
