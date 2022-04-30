Recap: CF Montréal 2, Atlanta United 1

Joaquin Torres subbed on at halftime and scored a late winner to extend CF Montréal 's solid start to the season, powering a 2-1 win over Atlanta United at Stade Saputo on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts went up early thanks to a fourth-minute set-piece. Djordje Mihailovic lofted a ball to the goalmouth that Kamal Miller headed in to get the CFM supporters' North Star bell ringing. Though Atlanta came close with some chances to equalize throughout the rest of the first half, their first goal wouldn't come until after halftime.

In the 51st minute, Marcelino Moreno delivered a pinballer's delight, doinking his shot off both posts before it settled over the line. Three minutes later, Andrew Gutman preserved the scoreline by saving a Joel Waterman shot off the line to bail out his goalkeeper.