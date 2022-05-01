Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Portland Timbers 0

Diego Rubio scored his fifth goal of the season early before getting sent off, Mark-Anthony Kaye added his third late and the 10-man Colorado Rapids completed a 2-0 win over the depleted Portland Timbers Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Rubio struck on an excellent free kick in the 30th minute, then received his marching orders in the 63rd minute for his second bookable offense.

But even afterward, the Rapids rarely looked threatened against a Timbers side missing veteran stars Sebastian Blanco (thigh) and Diego Chara (hip) while running their home unbeaten run to 21 regular-season matches.

Lalas Abubakar had an apparent early goal disallowed, and Jonathan Lewis saw his excellent 1-on-1 opportunity to extend Colorado's lead after Rubio's dismissal get denied by goalkeeper Ajaz Ivacic.