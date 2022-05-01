Recap: Columbus Crew 3, DC United 0

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

The Columbus Crew snapped a lengthy goalless streak – while halting their winless skid across all competitions at six – as they defeated D.C. United 3-0 at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening.

It was the first win for Columbus since a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on March 12, with the club scoring for the first time in MLS play since a stoppage-time tally against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.

The Crew ended their scoring drought with an AT&T 5G Goal of the Week candidate in the 28th minute, as Pedro Santos beat flat-footed D.C. goalkeeper Jon Kempin with a laser free kick to give Columbus a 1-0 lead. Derrick Etienne Jr. later doubled the margin on the back of a perfect long pass from Josh Williams to make it 2-0 just before the half.

Darlington Nagbe provided the exclamation point for Columbus with a Goal of the Week candidate of his own in the 75th minute, letting loose a ferocious volley from beyond the box as the Crew picked up their third win of the 2022 season.

Goals

  • 28' – CLB – Pedro Santos | WATCH
  • 43' – CLB – Derrick Etienne Jr. | WATCH
  • 75' – CLB – Darlington Nagbe | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: After a month-plus that saw the Crew shut out in four straight MLS matches and crash out of the US Open Cup – not to mention a trade of Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids – they finally found themselves in the win column. It's what Caleb Porter will hope is just the start of a sustained run of form. Meanwhile, D.C. failed to make it back-to-back wins in league play for interim head coach Chad Ashton, as they couldn't capitalize on a three-goal effort against the New England Revolution a week prior.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Pedro Santos had a scorcher of a free kick to put Columbus ahead in the first half. Darlington Nagbe, though, one-upped his teammate with a quarter-hour remaining.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Pedro Santos set the tone for the Crew's offense on the night, his first-half free kick helping deliver a long-awaited win for his club.

Next Up

Columbus Crew D.C. United

