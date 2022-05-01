Recap: Columbus Crew 3, DC United 0

The Columbus Crew snapped a lengthy goalless streak – while halting their winless skid across all competitions at six – as they defeated D.C. United 3-0 at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening.

It was the first win for Columbus since a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on March 12, with the club scoring for the first time in MLS play since a stoppage-time tally against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.

The Crew ended their scoring drought with an AT&T 5G Goal of the Week candidate in the 28th minute, as Pedro Santos beat flat-footed D.C. goalkeeper Jon Kempin with a laser free kick to give Columbus a 1-0 lead. Derrick Etienne Jr. later doubled the margin on the back of a perfect long pass from Josh Williams to make it 2-0 just before the half.