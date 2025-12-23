Colorado Rapids acquire Dante Sealy from CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- COL receive: Dante Sealy
- MTL receive: Up to $2.5m GAM, sell-on %
The Colorado Rapids have acquired winger Dante Sealy from CF Montréal, the clubs announced Tuesday.
In exchange for the 22-year-old Trinidad & Tobago international, Montréal receive $1.9 million in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) divided between 2026 ($1.15 million) and 2027 ($750,000), plus $600,000 in conditional GAM.
Additionally, MTL retain a sell-on percentage should Sealy be transferred above a specified amount.
“Delighted to bring Dante in,” said Rapids head coach Matt Wells. “He adds a new dimension to the squad with his ability to dominate in one v. one situations and he gives us left-footed balance in the front half of the pitch.
"We believe he will help us attack and press in different ways. In our conversations, I was very impressed with his drive and ambition – he's the exact personality we want to bring into the group.”
Sealy joins Colorado after one season with Montréal, where he tallied 9g/2a in 30 matches (28 starts).
He spent the prior five seasons with FC Dallas (2020-24), emerging as a homegrown player, and was loaned to PSV Eindhoven's reserve team in the Netherlands.
Internationally, Sealy has four goals in 10 caps with Trinidad. He played extensively for US youth national teams.
Sealy joins Colorado as they chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. They finished the 2025 campaign at 11th place in the Western Conference (41 points).
