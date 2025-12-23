Colorado Rapids acquire Dante Sealy from CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

COL receive: Dante Sealy

Dante Sealy MTL receive: Up to $2.5m GAM, sell-on %

The Colorado Rapids have acquired winger Dante Sealy from CF Montréal, the clubs announced Tuesday.

In exchange for the 22-year-old Trinidad & Tobago international, Montréal receive $1.9 million in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) divided between 2026 ($1.15 million) and 2027 ($750,000), plus $600,000 in conditional GAM.

Additionally, MTL retain a sell-on percentage should Sealy be transferred above a specified amount.

“Delighted to bring Dante in,” said Rapids head coach Matt Wells. “He adds a new dimension to the squad with his ability to dominate in one v. one situations and he gives us left-footed balance in the front half of the pitch.

"We believe he will help us attack and press in different ways. In our conversations, I was very impressed with his drive and ambition – he's the exact personality we want to bring into the group.”

Sealy joins Colorado after one season with Montréal, where he tallied 9g/2a in 30 matches (28 starts).

He spent the prior five seasons with FC Dallas (2020-24), emerging as a homegrown player, and was loaned to PSV Eindhoven's reserve team in the Netherlands.

Internationally, Sealy has four goals in 10 caps with Trinidad. He played extensively for US youth national teams.