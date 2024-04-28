Status report: What defines your team through Matchday 11?

We’ll do it in the order of the Supporters’ Shield standings. And… in we go:

With just over a quarter of the season in the books, now’s a good time to change up our usual Sunday format and put together a look at all 29 teams – what they’ve done recently, the type of team they’ve been overall, and where they might be headed.

Of course, they have enough to do the Shield/MLS Cup double even if the defense never quite comes around, so it might not matter. But as a lover of great soccer, I want to see them play great soccer.

I’m less concerned about how those guys (re)integrate than I am about the defense. I wrote about it last week : until the backline improves in distribution and connectedness, Miami will just be a wildly talented team that wins games because of that talent instead of a complete team that rips teams apart with the ball for 90 minutes.

What’s next? More squad integration – welcome aboard, Mati Rojas ! And welcome back, Robert Taylor – will keep things somewhat unsettled.

Several of the role players have developed nicely as well, and the kids have been developing.

How they got here: The Herons have been as advertised: an attacking machine with lots of talent and a few glaring flaws defensively. For a hot minute at the start of the year, it felt like Luis Suárez was the legend of the game who’d be making the MVP push, but nah. It’s Messi.

Matchday 11: Went to Foxborough and killed a mostly dead Revs side 4-1 behind two goals and an assist from Lionel Messi . That left them atop the Shield standings on points and points per game, and with a league-best +10 goal differential.

This team’s got two open DP slots, by the way. They’ll have the ability to turbo-charge their stretch run by going shopping and addressing any perceived needs in the summer window.

Luckily young Fidel Barajas has done a very good job filling in for Luna, and as always Pablo Mastroeni has been able to coax regular contributions out of guys further down the roster.

What’s next? The one disappointment so far this season (besides the injury to Ruiz) is that Diego Luna , playing as a playmaking left winger, has buckled a bit under the weight of being the team’s primary playmaker. And just when he seemed to be snapping out of it, he picked up an injury this past week that ruled him out of the Philly game.

The biggest beneficiary has been Chicho Arango , the only man besides Messi who’s plausibly in the MVP race. He’s been excellent – a guy who raises the team’s ceiling when it’s playing well, and a guy who rescues points when they’re playing poorly. Matt Crooks has fit in as a sort of free-running No. 10, and Andrés Gómez has leveled up on the wing. Oh and Braian Ojeda has been excellent in central midfield.

How they got here: They’ve mostly switched the formation to a 4-2-3-1 from the 4-4-2 that was their primary look last year, with the idea being to control the game a little more through central midfield and become less reliant on big switches. This was largely by design but partially by necessity, as Pablo Ruiz sadly suffered another season-ending injury. Without that Argie’s left foot, relying upon switch after switch is a less profitable endeavor.

Matchday 11: Went to Philly and made a statement with a 2-1 win at the previously unbeaten Union. Alex Katranis was the late hero with a blast from distance, and the left back has been one of the most underrated signings of the season thus far.

Vanney’s status is low-key interesting. It’s well known he’s in the final year of his deal, and there have been zero reports of talks aimed at an extension.

What’s next? Young center back Jalen Neal ’s ready to return, and you’ve got to think he’ll help them defend restarts. If he can make them 20% better there, I’ll start believing in the Galaxy as a legitimate Shield contender.

On the flip side, they are prone to losing discipline in their shape and getting caught out – we saw it happen to them in the last El Tráfico loss , not just against Austin. And they are brutally bad at defending set pieces.

Puig’s got two new wingers to play with in Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec , and two very good central midfielders healthy behind him, and a hot center forward in front of him (when Dejan Joveljic is healthy, anyway), and that is the recipe for one of the best, most aesthetically pleasing attacks in the league. They get out there, get on the ball as often as possible and cook. Paintsil’s movement is brilliant, as is his end product, and Pec’s been consistently dangerous. He looks like a long-term keeper.

How they got here: Riqui Puig gets more touches, attempts and completes more passes than any other player in the league. It all runs through him in the 4-2-3-1 that Greg Vanney likes to say is a 4-3-3.

Matchday 11: Went to Austin and got pretty thoroughly handled in a 2-0 loss to the Verde & Black. Bad upfield turnovers caught the Galaxy both disorganized and on the back foot, and left them looking more like the 2023 version of themselves than what they’ve been at their best this year.

The defense keeps the floor for this team very high. A forward pairing like last year’s can raise the ceiling to those same heights, and maybe beyond.

What’s next? The elephant in the room has been DP center forward Aaron Boupendza , who’s now lost his starting spot and has looked awful without a target man to play off of. The good news for him – and for Cincy overall, because the Garys need Boupendza to be productive if they’re going to add another trophy this year – is that they were able to acquire Venezuelan target man Kevin Kelsy on loan just before the primary window closed last week.

Oh and Alec Kann , filling in for the injured Roman Celentano , is finally getting a chance to start a run of games, and has performed admirably.

That’s the identity of the team, with 2023 MVP Lucho Acosta as the attacking centerpiece. He hasn’t been quite as dynamic as last year, though he’s arguably been asked to carry more weight since the attack has been in flux. That said, new left wingback Luca Orellano has been finding his footing the past few weeks and Baird is finally looking like the guy who scored 14 goals across all comps last year for the Dynamo .

The return of veteran Nick Hagglund gives Cincinnati five good center backs. Most MLS teams struggle to find two.

How they got here: Cincy invested in their defense and it’s paid off, as Miles Robinson and Matt Miazga are excellent, and young-ish guys like Kipp Keller and Ian Murphy have developed nicely (plucking Keller off the scrap-heap this winter was a bit of brilliance from general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan).

Matchday 11: Mostly controlled things in a 2-1 home win over Colorado , driven by Corey Baird ’s best performance since joining the club.

Without that kind of addition in the summer, they’re a darkhorse pick at best.

Vancouver won zero of those eight games. They definitely came close a few times (though, notably, not against LAFC), but this team is screaming out for one more high-end, elite piece.

Anything beyond that, though, is tough to see. We’ve got a lot of data over the past two years that says the talent gap between Vancouver and the best in the region is too wide to overcome:

What’s next? They’ll be favorites to win the Canadian Championship again. And a top-four finish in the West seems doable.

Brian White , despite spending the first few games as a sort of target right winger, has been even better than last year on a per-minute basis (5g/2a in 677 minutes, the last 450-ish of which have come as a true center forward). The pieces behind him all fit snugly together as well, and Ranko Veselinovic should be getting some Defender of the Year love.

Because they’re effectively defending less of the pitch, that’s allowed them to take more risks with the starting position of their wingbacks, who are playing higher and more like wingers than we saw last year. It’s been a lot of fun to watch, and even more fun to listen to head coach Vanni Sartini describe it all in exacting detail.

How they got here: Vancouver are, by design, getting less of the ball than last year, and the year before that. They’re drawing a lower line of confrontation and inviting the opponents forward, trading both possession and field position for space to attack into.

Matchday 11: Went to Harrison and got a credible 1-1 draw against a very good RBNY side, though the chance was there to pick up all three after Noah Eile ’s 74th-minute red card.

What’s next? There will be some sort of parting of the ways with Reynoso, which will allow the front office to go big during the summer window. I’m not sure what position it’ll be at, and at this point I doubt they are, either.

What’s happened instead is that Robin Lod has become the de facto No. 10 and everyone else around him has found freedom because of that. It’s a vibrant, fun surprise.

It hasn’t happened that way. Hlongwane’s been slowly working his way back to full fitness from a knock, and Pukki’s been sporadically effective. Reynoso, meanwhile, has mostly been in Argentina and I sincerely doubt he’s ever going to play another minute for this team.

I had them a top-four team in the West heading into the season, and that’s where they sit now. But my rationale was wrong: I thought it’d be because they had a full year of Teemu Pukki and a full year of Emanuel Reynoso and a breakout year from Bongi Hlongwane . Add in a new voice at the top, and the potential was there – I thought – for the whole thing to be freshened up.

Usually they are at their best against the ball, which is fine. Though there are times when they do get on the ball that they are dynamic and dangerous.

How they got here: First under interim head coach Cameron Knowles and then under new, permanent manager Eric Ramsay, they’ve been flexible in both where they draw their line of confrontation (sometimes they press, sometimes they counter, sometimes they spring midfield traps) and their formation (originally it was a 4-2-3-1, then a 4-3-3, now a sort of 5-4-1 that morphs into a 4-3-3 that morphs into a 3-2-2-3).

Matchday 11: Handled a struggling Sporting KC side 2-1 at home , with another winner coming from Nigerian-Canadian superhero Tani Oluwaseyi . He’s having the kind of breakout that makes me (and other folks) feel like he could be the next Brian White.

They have an open DP slot and there have been some Timo Werner whispers. I wonder.

What’s next? As with the ‘Caps: This team is one elite piece short of true contention. They got close on a No. 9 in the winter, and I expect them to go back to that well again.

This team’s still tough to play against, but it’s not murderball. It’s soccer again.

Emil Forsberg , who’s the highest-profile DP the team’s brought in since Tim Cahill, has been very good. Lewis Morgan has returned to health and been excellent. Frankie Amaya ’s taken a leap, as has Peter Stroud .

They’ve also hit a higher level of comfort playing out of the back than any Red Bull team since Tim Ream was patrolling the backline more than a decade ago. The biggest reason for that is new manager Sandro Schwarz, who has been open (not Sartini-level open, but still pretty open) about wanting to use the ball more. The second-biggest reason is young Swedish CB Noah Eile, a U22 Initiative signing who’s one of the five best distributors among center backs in MLS. And he ain’t No. 5.

How they got here: The Red Bulls have finally evolved. Their line of confrontation is lower than before – by every metric they are a much less aggressive pressing team than they’ve been in nearly a decade – and they are more committed to using the ball when they win it rather than just going hellbent for goal.

Matchday 11: Picked up a 1-1 home draw vs. a very good Vancouver side despite playing down a man for the final 15 minutes.

Right now they’re eighth in the Shield race, and that would surely be more than enough proof of concept. As impressed as I am at what they’ve done to get here, though, I remain hugely skeptical of their ability to stay in the top half of the standings.

What’s next? Honestly, I don’t know. The pocketbook seems to have been closed pretty tight since signing the Italians, so it feels like this will be a “prove it” year for Herdman. Keep this team respectable, win the fans back and maybe reinforcements will come next winter?

This year’s side has done the opposite. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows up in the 6, but there’s at least been a break in the clouds.

Sean Johnson ’s back and has been excellent in goal, and the makeshift, mostly anonymous cast of characters in midfield and along the backline have been stolid. TFC have taken their lumps along the way – they lost four of five from mid-March to mid-April before putting together this current, two-game winning streak – but even that deserves a positive spin, because when last year’s team (or the year before that, or the year before that) took some lumps, they responded by falling apart.

It starts with the two Italian DPs, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi , and it’s trickled down from there. Insigne was winning them points with weekly golazos at the start of the season (he’s been injured the past month), but it’s Bernardeschi's willingness to suffer for the team as a two-way player that’s been both more surprising and impressive.

How they got here: Unity and buy-in. New head coach John Herdman talked a lot all offseason about resetting the culture and needing to get the entire team on the same page after the disaster of the past few years. And he’s done it.

Matchday 11: Went to Orlando and got their best win of the season – honestly, one of the best wins of the season by anyone, full stop – with a late, come-from-behind 2-1 win thanks to No. 1 overall MLS SuperDraft pick Tyrese Spicer and red-hot Prince Owusu .

Matchday 11: Got a late goal from Denis Bouanga to rescue a 3-2 home win over Portland.

How they got here: Last year’s defeated MLS Cup finalists – and CCL finalists, and Campeones Cup runners-up – didn’t reinforce the roster a ton this winter. Instead, they cut costs by bidding farewell to some veterans and not exercising purchase options on some youngsters, and went all-in on building everything around Bouanga’s ruthlessness in transition.

We got our first taste of that down the stretch run and into the playoffs, as the Black & Gold were routinely under 40% possession, and only created danger on the break. It hasn’t dipped quite that low so far in 2024, though they are just 23rd in the league at 47% possession.

But the one metric they truly care about is box entries, and the other one they care about is box touches. They are among the league leaders in both, with Bouanga the individual league leader in box touches by a freaking mile.

He also leads the league by a freaking mile in times hitting the woodwork with eight. If half of those had gone in, he’d be producing goals at the same rate as last season and LAFC would be in the top three of the Shield standings.

“Sometimes ball go in” is not a satisfying narrative. But it’s what explains the difference between last year’s relative success and this year’s relative struggles.

Oh, and also the defense is marginally worse. However, until I see that linger another month, I’m writing it off as a hiccup.

What’s next? We know that Olivier Giroud is coming this summer. Is anyone else?

LAFC were, for some reason, let off the hook last year in how they were covered: they had an open DP slot all season long and finished second in three separate finals. You think, maybe, a center forward like Chicho Arango could’ve helped them win one or two of those?

When the Galaxy had a chance to become a dynasty 13 years ago, they added Robbie Keane and, you know, became one. When LAFC had the same chance, they made it harder on themselves by playing a whole year with one hand tied behind their back. And now they’re down to just one DP (Bouanga) who, great as he is, hasn’t been able to carry the whole load.