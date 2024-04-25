Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Hernán López in club-record deal

Hernan Lopez - SJ - transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired Argentine midfielder Hernán López as a Designated Player, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old arrives from Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28.

To land López, San Jose reportedly spent a club-record $6 million transfer fee. Their previous club-record deal involved Ecuadorian international midfielder Carlos Gruezo for reportedly around $3 million.

"We’re excited to announce the signing of a top-level player like Hernán López and welcome him to San Jose," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.

"To bring in a dynamic central playmaker of his caliber for what will be the prime of his career demonstrates that we are willing to invest at a higher level than ever before. He not only fits the mold for our long-term project but will make an immediate impact when he steps on the field."

López tallied 7g/6a in 51 all-competition appearances for Godoy Cruz, including two Copa Libertadores matches. The River Plate academy product also made four appearances for the storied club before a loan stint at Club Atlético Central Córdoba. He's the great-nephew of legendary Argentine star Diego Maradona.

López, who predominantly plays the No. 10 role, joins an attack led by striker Jeremy Ebobisse and wingers Cristian Espinoza and Amahl Pellegrino. The Earthquakes acquired Pellegrino in February from Norwegian top-flight side Bodø/Glimt, helping offset Cade Cowell's club-record move to Liga MX titans Chivas.

"Hernán is an extremely gifted player that we’ve been targeting, so we’re really looking forward to bringing him aboard and having him make a creative impact in our midfield," said Earthquakes head coach Luchi Gonzalez. "His technical skill, vision, and ability to both finish and create for others will add another dynamic to our attack.”

San Jose have stumbled early in 2024, sitting last in the Western Conference through Matchday 10 (1W-8L-0D record; 3 points).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker San Jose Earthquakes

Related Stories

Toronto FC acquire Derrick Etienne Jr. from Atlanta United
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Giuseppe Bovalina from Adelaide United
Inter Miami sign Paraguayan midfielder Matías Rojas 
More News
More News
San Jose Earthquakes sign Hernán López in club-record deal
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Hernán López in club-record deal
Matchday 11: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 11: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Your Thursday Kickoff: Columbus Crew move closer to Concacaf Champions Cup history
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Columbus Crew move closer to Concacaf Champions Cup history
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami
Columbus Crew show resilience in “battle of power” with Monterrey
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Columbus Crew show resilience in “battle of power” with Monterrey
Video
Video
Houston Dynamo: Did they do enough in the transfer market?
2:19
This is MLS

Houston Dynamo: Did they do enough in the transfer market?
Austin FC: What is driving their recent success?
1:52
This is MLS

Austin FC: What is driving their recent success?
Sporting Kansas City: Will dropped points cost them playoffs?
3:41
This is MLS

Sporting Kansas City: Will dropped points cost them playoffs?
New England prepare for Inter Miami test: Can they step it up?
1:22
This is MLS

New England prepare for Inter Miami test: Can they step it up?