San Jose Earthquakes sign Hernán López in club-record deal

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired Argentine midfielder Hernán López as a Designated Player, the club announced Thursday.
The 23-year-old arrives from Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28.
To land López, San Jose reportedly spent a club-record $6 million transfer fee. Their previous club-record deal involved Ecuadorian international midfielder Carlos Gruezo for reportedly around $3 million.
"We’re excited to announce the signing of a top-level player like Hernán López and welcome him to San Jose," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.
"To bring in a dynamic central playmaker of his caliber for what will be the prime of his career demonstrates that we are willing to invest at a higher level than ever before. He not only fits the mold for our long-term project but will make an immediate impact when he steps on the field."
López tallied 7g/6a in 51 all-competition appearances for Godoy Cruz, including two Copa Libertadores matches. The River Plate academy product also made four appearances for the storied club before a loan stint at Club Atlético Central Córdoba. He's the great-nephew of legendary Argentine star Diego Maradona.
López, who predominantly plays the No. 10 role, joins an attack led by striker Jeremy Ebobisse and wingers Cristian Espinoza and Amahl Pellegrino. The Earthquakes acquired Pellegrino in February from Norwegian top-flight side Bodø/Glimt, helping offset Cade Cowell's club-record move to Liga MX titans Chivas.
"Hernán is an extremely gifted player that we’ve been targeting, so we’re really looking forward to bringing him aboard and having him make a creative impact in our midfield," said Earthquakes head coach Luchi Gonzalez. "His technical skill, vision, and ability to both finish and create for others will add another dynamic to our attack.”
San Jose have stumbled early in 2024, sitting last in the Western Conference through Matchday 10 (1W-8L-0D record; 3 points).
