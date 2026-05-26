Aníbal Godoy, Carlos Harvey make Panama's roster for 2026 World Cup

San Diego FC midfielder Aníbal Godoy and Minnesota United FC midfielder Carlos Harvey have made Panama's 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Panama will make their second-ever World Cup appearance after debuting at the tournament in 2018.
The Central American side qualified via one of Concacaf's six direct spots.
Panama: Group L schedule
- June 17: Panama vs. Ghana, 7 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 23: Panama vs. Croatia, 7 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 27: Panama vs. England, 5 pm ET | East Rutherford, New Jersey
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Caps: 157
- Goals: 4
Godoy is Panama's all-time appearance leader and often sports the captain's armband.
He featured during his country's historic 2018 World Cup trip and has helped lead Panama to two Concacaf Gold Cup finals (2013, '23).
Godoy has been equally consistent during his MLS career, which has spanned 12 seasons and 251 matches across stints with the San Jose Earthquakes (2015-19), Nashville SC (2020-24) and San Diego FC (2025-present).
- Caps: 25
- Goals: 2
After plying his trade in the USL Championship with LA Galaxy II and Phoenix Rising, Harvey has developed into a regular contributor for Minnesota United, making 61 appearances across all competitions with the Loons since 2024.
Harvey's stock for Panama has increased accordingly. He has now accrued 25 caps, 21 of which have come since the start of 2024.