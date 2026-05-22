Haslam Sports Group names Tim Bezbatchenko president of global soccer

A familiar executive is back in MLS, as Haslam Sports Group (HSG) announced Friday that Tim Bezbatchenko has returned to Ohio as HSG president of global soccer.

“Tim benefitted from expanding his global experience with Black Knight Football over the past two years, and it’s truly special for him and his family to return home as we begin this next era of soccer in Columbus together.”

“Tim’s leadership and dedication helped set the Crew’s path for success since Day 1 with Haslam Sports Group. We’re excited for him to create the foundation for Columbus NWSL 2028 to compete for championships while also supporting Issa Tall, Marc Nicholls and the entire Crew technical staff,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

He was one of HSG’s first hires when it acquired operating rights to the Crew in 2019.

Across his previous stints with Toronto FC and Columbus, Bezbatchenko helped build teams that won three MLS Cups, one MLS Supporters’ Shield, and three Canadian Championships.

Bezbatchenko, who will start following the conclusion of his contract as president of Black Knight Football Club, possesses more than 17 years of experience in global soccer leadership roles.

After more than five seasons as the Crew’s president & general manager (January 2019-June 2024), Bezbatchenko has spent the past two years with Black Knight Football Club. The consortium's European clubs include AFC Bournemouth (Premier League - England), FC Lorient (Ligue 1 - France), Moreirense FC (Liga Portugal - Portugal), and previously Hibernian FC (Premiership - Scotland).

During his first stint with Columbus, the Ohio native worked closely alongside now-general manager Issa Tall. They secured the 2022 acquisition of forward Cucho Hernández, among other key additions, and Bezbatchenko led the hiring process for former head coach Wilfried Nancy.

“It’s incredible to be part of launching an NWSL team and continuing to support the Crew after five-plus remarkable years with the club and as a lifelong fan. I’m honored and grateful that the Haslam, Johnson and Edwards families have trusted me with this opportunity, alongside their exceptional leaders, coaches, staff and players, as we look to compete for championships across both leagues,” said Bezbatchenko.

“This leadership group first inspired me to come back to Columbus in 2019, and they continue to be among the best ownership groups in all of sports with their ambition to compete for trophies and endless pursuit to unify communities through sport. It’s the perfect time for my family to return home, especially knowing firsthand their long-term investment in and commitment to advancing soccer in Central Ohio and across the country.