FC Cincinnati: Evander named Player of the Matchday

After making history in a 6-2 rout of Orlando City, FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 15.
The Brazilian No. 10 contributed 2g/3a at TQL Stadium, making him the ninth player in league history with at least five goal contributions in a single match. He is the first player in FC Cincinnati history to accomplish that feat, too.
Evander now has 48 goal contributions (27g/21a) in just 46 matches since joining FC Cincinnati ahead of the 2025 campaign. He is one goal contribution shy of now-Austin FC striker Brandon Vazquez for the second most in club history.
This is the fifth time Evander has been named MLS Player of the Matchday. His latest honor ties former Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker Camilo Sanvezzo for the most by a Brazilian-born player.
After the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, Evander and Cincinnati return to action on July 22 when they host Vancouver (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.