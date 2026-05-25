FC Cincinnati: Evander named Player of the Matchday

This is the fifth time Evander has been named MLS Player of the Matchday. His latest honor ties former Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker Camilo Sanvezzo for the most by a Brazilian-born player.

After the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, Evander and Cincinnati return to action on July 22 when they host Vancouver (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.