Canada extend Jesse Marsch through 2030 World Cup

Jesse Marsch has signed a four-year contract extension to remain head coach of the Canada men's national team through the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the federation announced Monday.
Since taking over in May 2024, the former CF Montréal and Red Bull New York manager has set the CanMNT on course for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.
He's steered Canada to a 12W-5L-12D record, with 37 goals scored and 23 conceded. Under Marsch, the team placed fourth at the 2024 Copa América and has reached a program-record No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings.
"From day one, I’ve felt a deep connection to this team, to this country, and to the direction of the program," said Marsch.
"I believe Canada has tremendous potential with this generation of players and look forward to seeing the development of soccer across the country. I’m thrilled to make a longer-term commitment here, to helping develop this program for years, and continuing to push this group to the highest level."
Marsch's extension is majority funded by philanthropists from five Canadian families who have made significant commitments to support the CanMNT and soccer in Canada.
The group includes Vancouver Whitecaps FC ownership, the Carmie & Joey Saputo Foundation, Seth Boro and Jen Hamilton, the Adnani Family, and a donor who has chosen to remain anonymous.
"Jesse’s contribution as our men’s national team coach has been exceptional, both on and off the field," said Kevin Blue, Canada Soccer's CEO and general secretary.
"He’s instilled a clear identity and raised the competitive bar for our team. We look forward to charting a longer-term course with Jesse as the head coach of our men’s program and thank the donors who are supporting his reappointment."
Before leading Canada, Marsch coached in Europe with German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Australian Bundesliga powerhouse Red Bull Salzburg and English Premier League outfit Leeds United.
Marsch’s playing career spanned 14 seasons in MLS across D.C. United, Chicago Fire FC and Chivas USA. He won three MLS Cups, two Supporters’ Shields and four US Open Cups.
"Jesse has been an outstanding leader for Canada Soccer from the moment he stepped into our program – including as a broader ambassador for the game who has engaged with our PTSOs, Canadian coaches, and the larger soccer community across the country," said Peter Augruso, Canada Soccer president.
"We look forward to continuing the journey with Jesse leading our men's national team."