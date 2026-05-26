Canada extend Jesse Marsch through 2030 World Cup

Jesse Marsch has signed a four-year contract extension to remain head coach of the Canada men's national team through the 2030 FIFA World Cup , the federation announced Monday.

Since taking over in May 2024, the former CF Montréal and Red Bull New York manager has set the CanMNT on course for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

He's steered Canada to a 12W-5L-12D record, with 37 goals scored and 23 conceded. Under Marsch, the team placed fourth at the 2024 Copa América and has reached a program-record No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings.

"From day one, I’ve felt a deep connection to this team, to this country, and to the direction of the program," said Marsch.