Power Rankings: Evander sparks life into FC Cincinnati

What a week in MLS.
Minnesota United FC dominated on set pieces, Inter Miami CF failed to win at home and Petar Musa scored for FC Dallas. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does not decide the rankings, but he does get a little rush out of moving your team in particular down a few spots when he can.
For the first time in a long while, the Quakes weren’t at their best over the weekend.
To be fair, they went across the continent without Timo Werner (injury) to face a Toronto side that enjoys making things difficult and still pulled out a 1-1 draw.
That marked the end of an eight-match winning streak across all competitions. They’ll have to settle for being unbeaten over their last nine across all competitions while earning only 28 points through their first 11 games.
Oh, and this happened:
Previous: 1-1 draw at TOR | Next: 5/9 vs. VAN
The underlying numbers significantly favored Vancouver in their 1-1 draw at the LA Galaxy, but, you know, sometimes ball go in and sometimes not so much.
Even with the draw, they’re still sitting on 25 points after 10 matches and have a five-match unbeaten run.
Previous: 1-1 draw at LA | Next: 5/9 at SJ
Nashville rotated heavily in their 0-0 draw at Philadelphia so they could prepare for the Herculean task they’ll look to perform in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
They're down 1-0 heading into Leg 2 of their semifinal series with LIGA MX's Tigres. They weren’t notably outplayed by any means in Leg 1, but traveling to El Volcán – without Sam Surridge – while needing a comeback is quite the challenge.
Previous: 0-0 draw at PHI | Next: 5/9 vs. DC
LAFC are one game away from their third Concacaf Champions Cup final since 2020.
The good news is they're heading into Estadio Nemesio Díez (elevation: 8,750 feet) with a one-goal lead thanks to Nkosi Tafari’s stoppage-time winner last week. And facing a 2-1 deficit, back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca will have to send numbers forward.
It’s really nice to have Denis Bouanga rushing forward on the counter when an opponent has to press for a goal.
Previous: 2-2 draw at SD | Next: 5/10 vs. HOU
There’s no way around it: A 1-1 draw against the current version of Sporting KC isn't a great result when you’re aiming to be among the league’s best teams. In fact, even Sounders players said it felt like a loss.
Still, MLS is going to MLS sometimes. The Sounders have just one defeat in MLS play this year. And they’ll have four big chances to remind folks how good they are before the summer break. Up next: San Diego, San Jose, the Galaxy and LAFC.
Previous: 1-1 draw at SKC | Next: 5/9 vs. SD
After suffering back-to-back losses, RSL got right last weekend with a 2-0 win over Portland.
Zavier Gozo and Diego Luna each scored in a very straightforward result that could have easily turned into a blowout. Gozo is up to 3g/4a on the season. Luna has 3g/3a of his own.
The kids keep powering one of the league’s best teams.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. POR | Next: 5/9 at DAL
The Loons got back to their roots last weekend in a 3-2 win at Columbus. All three goals came via set pieces or set-piece-adjacent moments.
Kelvin Yeboah bagged a brace in a win that did not feature James Rodríguez, who underwent a “previously scheduled routine medical procedure – not related to any injury.” He should be back in training this week.
So far, the Loons have been just fine with or without the Colombian superstar.
Previous: 3-2 win at CLB | Next: 5/10 vs. ATX
No team has stealthily moved up the standings quite like the Revs.
With a 1-0 win over Charlotte on Saturday, they’ve earned 16 points over their last six matches and, almost suddenly, are sitting second in the Eastern Conference.
They haven’t exactly run a gauntlet over that stretch (and all but one of their wins came by one goal), but they’re finding ways to get the job done.
As long as Matt Turner continues to post elite shot-stopping numbers and Carles Gil is coming up clutch, New England will keep hanging around at the top of the heap.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. CLT | Next: 5/9 vs. PHI
Sage, priests of various denominations, shamans, cleansing rituals, etc. All of them are worth trying at Nu Stadium right now. Inter Miami’s new home seems like it might be haunted.
The Herons took a commanding 3-0 lead over a struggling Orlando City side and then it just… disappeared. By the end of the match, Inter Miami were watching as Orlando’s Tyrese Spicer scored a stoppage-time winner to make it 4-3 in favor of their Florida Derby rivals.
With that defeat, Inter Miami have now opened Nu Stadium with four straight winless results (0W-1L-3D). All of their flaws have been on display over that stretch.
Previous: 4-3 loss vs. ORL | Next: 5/9 at TOR
Chicago have been one of the best defensive sides in the league this year and generally stayed in control of matches. But sometimes they show flashes of their old selves.
In Saturday’s 3-2 loss against Cincinnati, we got the Chicago that can’t seem to catch a break. Despite outshooting Cincy 32 (!) to 11 and earning a late penalty kick, the Fire still conceded a late game-losing penalty in stoppage time.
That’s (probably) not a sign of deeper problems. MLS will just MLS every now and then.
Previous: 3-2 loss vs. CIN | Next: 5/9 vs. RBNY
Competition is stiff in the Western Conference, but Dallas are doing a nice job keeping pace with some of the best teams in the league.
They earned a straightforward 2-0 road win over the Red Bulls on Saturday to earn 16 points through 11 games.
They might not be an elite side, but Petar Musa (10g/1a) is an elite striker who’s going to help carry them.
Previous: 2-0 win at RBNY | Next: 5/9 vs. RSL
It’s not totally clear how they pulled out a 3-2 win over the Fire despite getting outshot by 21 shots and going down a man in the 56th minute.
But this is a case where you take what MLS gives you and don’t ask questions.
They also have Evander, who scored his first career MLS hat trick. He had three of Cincy’s four shots on target.
Previous: 3-2 win at CHI | Next: 5/9 at CLT
Lawrence Ennali had one of those shots where you add your own sound effects.
Wheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
That stunner is all Houston needed in a 1-0 win over Colorado that had to feel good. The prior meeting between these sides ended with a 6-2 win for the Rapids.
Now the Dynamo have a little momentum heading into a taxing three-match run of LAFC, RSL and Vancouver.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. COL | Next: 5/10 at LAFC
It’s not totally clear how, but D.C. United are fifth in the East.
They’ve only scored 13 goals this year – the third-fewest in the conference – but they’ve also only allowed 15 goals. Being decently competent defensively is enough to earn points in the East this year. And D.C. are definitely that.
They kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 win at NYCFC on Sunday to make it four consecutive matches without a loss, and Louis Munteanu bagged his first career MLS brace.
Previous: 2-0 win at NYC | Next: 5/9 at NSH
The Galaxy just earned four points from two matches against RSL and Vancouver. Those are a really, really good four points.
This is still a flawed team, but they’ve only lost one of their last five matches in the league. It's also helped massively to have Joseph Paintsil back healthy:
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. VAN | Next: 5/9 at ATL
For neutrals, things unfortunately didn’t go off the rails in Toronto last weekend. But the Reds, who are weathering a rather lengthy injury list, will be more than happy to take a point off a very good San Jose side.
That said, Toronto are now on a five-match winless run – all at home. And they'll welcome an, um, angry Inter Miami this weekend.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. SJ | Next: 5/9 vs. MIA
The Rapids generated little in attack against Houston in a 1-0 loss. That has to be a bit of a bummer considering they put six past the Dynamo just a few weeks ago. Colorado haven’t won in the four matches since that game.
Previous: 1-0 loss at HOU | Next: 5/9 vs. STL
Make it back-to-back 2-0 wins for Austin. They took care of business against St. Louis on Sunday and have momentum heading into the final four matches before the summer break.
Importantly, Brandon Vazquez, Owen Wolff and Dani Pereira are all back from injury. That's a huge boost for the Verde & Black.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. STL | Next: 5/10 at MIN
The Crew got set-pieced to death by Minnesota in a 3-2 loss last weekend. It happens.
Despite that setback, USMNT defender/midfielder Max Arfsten is heating up as the World Cup approaches. He has 3g/3a in his last six games.
Previous: 3-2 loss vs. MIN | Next: 5/10 at NYC
Charlotte have lost four in a row across all competitions and been outscored 11-3 in that span.
The Crown and Dean Smith are searching for answers.
Previous: 1-0 loss at NE | Next: 5/9 vs. CIN
Soooooooo…
Something is broken. NYCFC’s 2-0 loss against D.C. United made it seven matches without a win in MLS. They need to find answers in a hurry.
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. DC | Next: 5/10 vs. CLB
Always take solace in ruining things for your enemies.
Orlando are flying high after a very, very funny 4-3 win over Inter Miami that keeps their rivals winless at Nu Stadium.
The Lions went down 3-0 early before clawing their way back to a win, thanks in large part to a hat-trick from Martín Ojeda. It’s the kind of result that keeps you going for a long, long time.
Previous: 4-3 win at MIA | Next: 5/9 at MTL
The jury's still out on whether Atlanta are ready to compete at a high level again. But the Five Stripes are in the middle of their most competent stretch in a while, winning back-to-back games against Toronto and Montréal.
They’re finally clearing an admittedly low bar. And, by my count, that's progress.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. MTL | Next: 5/9 vs. LA
The world refuses to be kind to San Diego right now. They were on track for a win over a heavily rotated LAFC side over the weekend, but a 90+14’ goal from Ryan Hollingshead left them with a 2-2 draw. They haven’t won an MLS match since March 7 against Sporting KC.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. LAFC | Next: 5/9 at SEA
The Red Bulls can’t get back on track. After last weekend's 2-0 loss against FC Dallas, they’re winless in their last five MLS matches. For good measure, they even threw in a 3-1 midweek loss to NYCFC in the US Open Cup. This young squad is having a tough time finding control in games.
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. DAL | Next: 5/9 at CHI
At least James Pantemis was on a heater.
Previous: 2-0 loss at RSL | Next: 5/9 vs. SKC
Montréal entered the weekend on a two-match winning streak. Then, a 3-1 loss at Atlanta ended that run. They’re 0W-7L-0D against teams that aren’t based in the New York area.
Previous: 3-1 loss at ATL | Next: 5/9 vs. ORL
Still not much is going right here. St. Louis have just six points through 10 games.
Previous: 2-0 loss at ATX | Next: 5/9 at COL
A 0-0 draw against Nashville is a good point, even if Nashville were heavily rotated.
That said, Cavan Sullivan seemed less than pleased to exit the game as a second-half substitute:
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. NSH | Next: 5/9 at NE
Sporting KC earned a point against Seattle in a draw that made Seattle feel bad about themselves. That’s basically a win.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. SEA | Next: 5/9 at POR