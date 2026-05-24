Wilfried Zaha to depart Charlotte FC following loan

Wilfried Zaha has played his final game for Charlotte FC , the club and star forward confirmed Sunday morning.

The Ivory Coast international spent the past season and a half on loan with Charlotte from Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.

He originally joined CLTFC in January 2025, and then his loan was extended this past winter through June 30.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, Charlotte won't play again until July 22 vs. Atlanta United (8:15 pm ET | Apple TV).

"The moment has come to say goodbye, but I just wanted to thank Charlotte, the city, for welcoming me and my family with open arms and allowing me to fall in love with the game again," Zaha wrote on Instagram.