Wilfried Zaha to depart Charlotte FC following loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan expiration
Wilfried Zaha has played his final game for Charlotte FC, the club and star forward confirmed Sunday morning.
The Ivory Coast international spent the past season and a half on loan with Charlotte from Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.
He originally joined CLTFC in January 2025, and then his loan was extended this past winter through June 30.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, Charlotte won't play again until July 22 vs. Atlanta United (8:15 pm ET | Apple TV).
"The moment has come to say goodbye, but I just wanted to thank Charlotte, the city, for welcoming me and my family with open arms and allowing me to fall in love with the game again," Zaha wrote on Instagram.
"There’s been many highs and many lows, but it’s about the journey in the end, and I loved every minute. … I’m going to miss you all dearly, but keep our relationships in my heart forever."
While with Charlotte, Zaha contributed 13g/14a in 44 regular-season games. He occupied a Designated Player roster spot and helped the club qualify for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
At the World Cup break, Charlotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference (21 points). Pep Biel and Liel Abada are their remaining Designated Players.
"Everyone at Charlotte FC thanks Wilfried for his contributions to the club, and we all wish him and his family continued success throughout the rest of his career,” said Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta.
Before coming to MLS, Zaha rose to stardom in the English Premier League. He is a club legend for Crystal Palace and also played for Manchester United.
Zaha represented the Ivory Coast at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. However, he missed out on their 2026 World Cup squad.
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