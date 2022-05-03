Power Rankings: NYCFC move into top three, LA Galaxy fall after Week 9

As always, this is not my fault. The Power Rankings are voted on by a collection of MLSsoccer.com editors, writers and personalities (of which I may or may not be a part of, you can’t prove anything).

Still on top of the Power Rankings. Still on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings. Still first in the league in expected goal differential, per FBref. Still the best at having Ryan Hollingshead on their team. Still the best in the league by set pieces and still the best in the league at getting production from their bench. Still really, really good and looking for a player to fill an open DP spot.

It’s probably important to note they’re doing it by out-Red Bullsing Red Bulls to some extent. The Union lead the league in average shot quality, but are completing passes at the lowest rate in the league. They’ve shifted their direct attacking philosophy to about the furthest extreme they can and it’s working so far. Of course, just about any philosophy would be effective when you have the second-best open-play defense in the league by expected goals allowed.

It’s extremely Philadelphia Union of the Philadelphia Union to go to a team’s stadium celebration and do their best to ruin it. They didn’t quite take all three points and spoil the entire thing, but Andre Blake stood on his head, DP forward Mikael Uhre found the net for the first goal in GEODIS Park history and the Union stayed on top of the East.

To add to all that, NYCFC are putting up two more open play shots per game than the next closest team and American Soccer Analysis has them third in the league in expected goal differential. Let’s put it this way, their biggest issue in attack right now is deciding whether or not they should start Maxi Moralez. MAXI. MORALEZ. Things are going more than fine for NYCFC.

To put it simply, this team is a buzzsaw that capitalizes on other teams’ worst moments. In counter-attacking and high regain phases (basically, transition phases) they’ve created 10 goals this season. The next closest team is LAFC with six. A large part of that comes down to the fact that when they force turnovers, they lead the league in the average number of opposing players who are immediately behind the ball. They’re forcing teams into bad giveaways and then punishing them for it. Quickly. The average time of opponents’ possessions from start to end is the shortest in the league by nearly a second. Part of that is Yankee Stadium, part of that is NYCFC executing when there’s blood in the water.

Alright, so that’s 14 goals in three games if you’re keeping track. Maxi Moralez , one of the best creators in the league, played 25 minutes in those three games. NYCFC’s front four, whose average age is somewhere around 21 years old, is as ruthless and effective as any group in the league and they didn’t even need any of them to score this weekend to put up three goals on San Jose.

They’re smothering teams, they’re leading the league in expected goal differential, Lewis Morgan and Luquinhas both seem like good (maybe great) offseason buys and Patryk Klimala began progressing to his solid underlying numbers this week with two goals in a win against Chicago. Now they just have to figure out how to make it all work at home the way it’s been working on the road.

The good news is that if you break that press, you have a decent chance of scoring. The Red Bulls are surrendering the highest average shot quality in the league. When teams get a chance against New York, that chance has a higher xG on average than against any other team in MLS. The thing is though, you probably aren’t going to get a chance. This version of the Red Bulls has been particularly suffocating. They’ve allowed a league-best 41 shots on the season so far. That’s an average of 5.125 shots per game. In the last two seasons, 2020 Seattle allowed the fewest shots at 6.391 shots per game.

They’re, of course, in the top three in nearly every pressing statistic. Most importantly, they’re at the top of every effective pressing category. They lead the league in the number of possessions in which the opposing team gives up the ball within 10 seconds and within five seconds. None of that is necessarily surprising, but it’s always frightening for an opposing team to see Energy Drink Soccer operating at full capacity.

We could probably do this every week, but the week the Red Bulls tied the MLS record for away wins to start the season is probably as good a week as ever to see just how Red Bulls the Red Bulls have been so far this year.

No MLS for Seattle this week. But they did spend the week setting up a winner-take-all Concacaf Champions League Final in Seattle this Wednesday at 10 pm ET on FS1 and TUDN. The Sounders somehow found the Concacaf version of an Uno reverse card against Pumas last Wednesday, earning two late penalties that flipped the series on its head out of nowhere. It felt like the same old story for an MLS team until it wasn’t. Now, thanks to some persistence and classic Sounders Devil Magic, they’re a step away from history.

To be clear up top, I’m still team “Austin are good and we can’t just keep saying ‘Ain’t played nobody’ over and over again when it’s MLS and every win is some mix of a lucky day out and a remarkable achievement of the collective against impossible odds.” But let’s just, for a moment, take some stock of what Austin’s schedule has been up until this point.

So far they’ve taken 20 points out of a possible 27 against the 10th, 24th, 18th, 25th, 28th, 21st, 19th, 22nd and 15th best teams by expected goal differential, per American Soccer Analysis. We’re at the point in the season where xG starts to be predictive and where we can pretty definitively say Austin could have picked an easier schedule if they were given the power too, but only barely. Their best win so far, if we’re going by the underlying numbers, is over FC Cincinnati.

On top of that, they’re overperforming their expected goal differential by 11 goals just nine games into the season. Portland, the team that’s led the league the last two seasons in outperforming their underlying numbers, outperformed their xGD by 15 in 2020 and 12 in 2021. The fact Austin are already just an extra lucky goal away from 2021 Portland at this point in the season is remarkable.

We’re about to find out a lot about this team. Three of their next six games come against the LA teams and the three others are against Orlando and RSL, teams that keep finding ways to win and a CF Montréal team that’s been on a tear as of late. And you know what, I wouldn’t be surprised if we learn they’re good enough to compete with, and take points off, some of the best teams in the league. They play beautiful soccer at times, Alexander Ring has (no really) turned into one of the best creative forces in the league with a little cover from Dani Perreira, and Sebastian Driussi is a legitimate MVP candidate so far.