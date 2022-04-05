Power Rankings: LA Galaxy soar, New England Revolution plummet after Week 5

What a week in MLS. Chicharito scored, Maxi Urruti found the net while playing for a team in Texas, Chicago kept a clean sheet, Atlanta found a critical goal in stoppage time and Seattle beat Minnesota . It was truly a week unlike any other.

Anyway, the Power Rankings are voted on by a collection of MLSsoccer.com writers, editors and voices. So this is largely not my fault, but is also kind of my fault.

While we’re here, I guess now is as good a time as any to praise Daniel Gazdag for the David Gass Theorem (second year) bump he’s having. He got handed the keys to Jamiro Monteiro ’s old spot at the top of the diamond over the offseason. He’s thriving.

We know their diamond midfield is going to bully you at this point and we know there’s still room for improvement at forward. These are typical Union things. But let’s not forget about the defense. They might have the best center-back pairing in the league in Jack Elliot and Jakob Glesnes , plus they have an elite left back in Kai Wagner . And when Olivier Mbaizo began to struggle at right back, they just pulled Nathan Harriel , yet another academy kid, into the starting lineup to immediately and meaningfully contribute. Unreal.

New DP forward Julian Carranza has a goal and two assists in four games so far and new DP forward Mikael Uhre made his home debut in Saturday’s win over Charlotte. Carranza already seems like a hit for Philly. If Uhre can eventually slot in full-time and make a similar impact, the Union are going to be straight-up terrifying.

The Union , once again, played a very Union game over the weekend and came out on top. They’re every bit as good as we thought they might be and are trending towards something even better.

Mamadou Fall is a stud. He’s fourth in the league in American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric so far this year and was third in the league among starting center backs last year. To go even further…

I’ve spent a lot of time talking about how the team’s newest signings have helped turn LAFC into that complete team, but in doing that I’m ignoring the fact that one of their most critical players has been there for a few months now.

In the end it didn’t matter. And what’s maybe most impressive about this group is that it’s not just the defensive cohesion that’s improved. They’re getting contributions from all over the field in attack. It’s not just Carlos Vela and Chicho Arango . Brian Rodriguez , Jesus David Murillo , Ilie Sanchez and Kwadwo Opoku all scored for LAFC against Orlando. In their recent win over Vancouver, Ryan Hollingshead led the way with a brace. This is a complete team that should, in theory, only improve from here.

After that, things got maybe a bit too 2020-21 LAFC at times, but they got the job done on a long road trip to Florida. They’re on top of the very early Supporters’ Shield standings and it’s increasingly hard to imagine them straying too far from that spot the rest of the year. Even when they gave into their more chaotic instincts this weekend, things never felt too out of control. It almost felt like they gave up a couple of goals just to feel alive again.

Oh, and one more thing: LAFC still have an open DP spot. So, yeah. Keep that in mind. They aren’t even brushing their head against the ceiling yet.

This is a 19-year-old who’s played less than 2,000 minutes in the league and is a no-doubt top-10, maybe top-five center back. LAFC were able to kind of quietly just plug him in last season. Alrighty then. Must be nice.

You have to love another opportunity to remind everyone Joao Paulo is the best player in the league at being good at everything.

More importantly, keep an eye on Seattle in CCL this week. They could finish last in xG this season, and no one’s going to care too much as long as they win CCL. For me, they’re the favorite out of this final group.

That being said – and the obvious caveats here are Seattle are juggling a Concacaf Champions League semifinal run and that we can’t take a ton from xG five games into the season – Seattle are second-worst in the league in expected goals allowed per American Soccer Analysis and fourth-worst per FBref. Early, early days, but it’s bizarre to see Seattle hanging around San Jose, Charlotte, and Cincy. They’ve dealt with center back injuries and there’s probably not a ton we can deduce from such a small sample size. It’s just maybe something to keep an eye on.

To be fair, the Galaxy really have been playing well so far. Two things of note, in particular, come to mind from their win over Portland last weekend.

THERE’S AN OBVIOUS CONSPIRACY FROM MY COLLEAGUES TO PUT THE LA GALAXY IN THE TOP FIVE BEFORE EL TRAFICO…[checking]...ok, nevermind, I had them fifth.

Judging on this year so far, it seems like the Galaxy could be anywhere from first to 18th in the Power Rankings by the end of next week. But it feels more likely they’ll float around the top of these things for most of the year. For now, let’s just assume so and bank on this weekend providing the most well-played El Trafico yet.

Second, let’s take a second to appreciate Raheem Edwards and Rayan Raveloson . Edwards is leading the league in assists so far this season (4) and it’s probably important to note Edwards is a left back. He’s quietly been one of the most effective players in the league after even more quietly signing with the Galaxy this offseason. Meanwhile, Raveloson has been (mostly) steady from the jump during his time in LA. Since arriving last year, he’s in the top half of the league among midfielders in goals, xG, pass completion and dribbles completed among other things. Basically, there’s a whole lot of green on his FBref chart and it only seems like he’s improving while paired up with Mark Delgado .

Now we just have to sit back and see how this team and striker Patryk Klimala develop over the season. I imagine that might end up being a pretty one-to-one correlation.

But the Red Bulls have always led the league there. What feels different early on is that this team seems to be solidified in a way they weren’t last season. That could be guys like Dru Yearwood , Frankie Amaya , Omir Fernandez and John Tolkin seemingly taking a step forward. It could be Lewis Morgan being the model Red Bull signing. Perhaps it’s that Carlos Coronel is an underappreciated goalkeeper. Or it could just be the fact Aaron Long is back and healthy. It all seems to be clicking for now.

Last year, the Red Bulls kind of one-goal winned their way to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in an improbable run from deep down the Eastern Conference standings. It felt equal parts impressive and totally not impressive. This isn’t that. Even if they did happen to pick up a one-goal win this weekend. They’re second in the league in expected goal differential so far and, of course, first in the league in nearly every available team pressing metric by a significant margin.

Speaking of, it’s almost hard to keep in mind that they’ve been on the road this entire time in a league that’s wildly unpredictable. They’ve taken seven points from five games anyway, and it probably should have been more. If they keep surviving until they can finally open up GEODIS Park on May 1, then it’s not hard to imagine them piling up points the rest of the season.

They rotated their starting lineup a little bit this weekend due to international play and a red card, but that didn’t stop them from being as Nashville as they could possibly be. They picked up a goal within the first 30 minutes and were more than happy to let Columbus pile up low-quality chances the rest of the way. The Coyotes put up just six shots to Columbus’ 19 and still walked out with a 1-0 road win.

They shouldn’t feel great about getting just a point against RSL at home despite controlling most of the game. They still shouldn’t feel all that great about their DP situation but I can only complain about that for so long. They \should\ feel great about the fact they signed Robin Fraser to a multi-year contract extension over the international break. He got my Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year vote last season and has continued to take a good roster and make it better than the sum of its parts this year.

It’s hard to take away much at all from their 0-0 draw against Dallas in about the worst weather possible. Of course, there are worries about Xherdan Shaqiri after he came off in the 18th minute, but Chicago’s defense didn’t seem bothered by much at all. And when they were, Gaga Slonina dealt with the issue without much effort.

It’s worth noting again the Fire defense has been remarkably good, with one goal allowed through five games. And I’m hoping someone smarter than me and with more time than me can help me dig into why.

Per Second Spectrum, the Fire defense leads the league in the percentage of opposing possessions that end within five seconds. Basically, almost half of their opponents' possessions end very, very quickly.

You would think the Red Bulls or D.C. would be all over that, but nope it’s Chicago. They aren’t pressing that way though. Chicago are 17th in the league in total pressures, 16th in distance closed when pressing and 11th in counter pressures.

The Fire are third in the number of opposing possessions that end within five seconds per 90, well behind RBNY and just behind Philadelphia. And the Fire are third in the number of opposing possessions per 90 that end within 10 seconds, well behind RBNY and just behind Toronto. However, Chicago are 13th in pressures per 90 while RBNY sit first, the Union sit third and Toronto are sixth.