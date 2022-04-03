Referees

PRO issues statement on Week 5 game between Toronto FC and NYCFC

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

The Professional Referee Organization acknowledged a “significant officiating error” occurred in Toronto FC’s 2-1 win over New York City FC Saturday at BMO Field.

The situation in question came in the 8th minute when NYCFC's Talles Magno was played into the box by Santi Rodriguez. The young Brazilian went down following contact by Toronto's Kosi Thompson, who appeared to clip his heels.

Referee Drew Fisher pointed to the penalty spot, but the initial decision was overturned following Video Review.

PRO’s full statement can be found below: 

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) acknowledges that a significant officiating error occurred in an important match situation in the eighth minute of the game between Toronto FC and New York City FC.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) incorrectly determined the awarding of a penalty kick to be a clear and obvious error, as the selection of camera angles examined did not reveal foul contact from Toronto FC’s Kosi Thompson on New York City FC striker Talles Magno.

While an available camera angle did reveal foul contact, that alternative camera angle was not examined by the VAR, nor was it made available to the referee on the pitch-side monitor. The referee changed his decision and rescinded the penalty kick.

PRO can confirm that the awarding of a penalty kick was not a clear and obvious error, and the referee’s initial decision should have been allowed to stand.

Referees New York City FC Toronto FC

