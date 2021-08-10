Power Rankings: DC United, FC Dallas surge after Weeks 17 and 18

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be gently made fun of if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. Although this time I did go mad with power and personally break a tie between two teams with no real regard for anyone else’s thoughts or feelings. You’ll never guess which one. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The Power Rankings. If that upsets you, think about the fact Tom Bogert got me a gift card for my birthday. It’s like he doesn’t even want to try to pretend that he cares. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been lower.